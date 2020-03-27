Coronavirus pandemic cancels ceremony for flag honoring late Henry County war hero Demarkus Brown

A flag retirement ceremony at Laurel Park Middle School scheduled for noon Friday was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Magna Vista JROTC led by Major Corbo intended to retire the first flag that flew on a flagpole at the football stadium and dedicated to the memory of Lance Cpl. Demarkus Brown of Martinsville, a 2000 graduate of Laurel Park High School.
Brown enlisted in the Marines in July 2003. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force out of Camp Lejeune, N.C. He was killed by hostile enemy action in Anbar province, Iraq, in 2004 at the age of 22.
“The dedication took place in October 2007,” said Evelyn Chapman, one of Brown’s high school teachers at Laurel Park. “It took that long for the Laurel Park Boosters to get permission to place the flagpole.”
Chapman said Laurel Park Middle School Principal Jo Ellen Hundley had approached her about conducting the flag retirement ceremony -- which means the flag would be hoisted a final time and then retired -- for the civics classes, but the event had evolved into one that was to include the entire student body.
The CNN program "Anderson Cooper 360" in 2007 aired a documentary about Brown’s unit and the battle that cost Brown his life. Cooper called it “The Anvil of God.”
“We examine that battle and the lessens it taught through the eyes of one very dedicated group of marines whose dedication, sacrifice and sheer will to produce positive results are a measure of the extraordinary effort young Americans are making every single day in that war,” Cooper said. “Efforts that deserve honor and respect and consideration as we ponder our future course in Iraq.”
For Brown’s actions, he was awarded the Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal and the National Defense Service Medal posthumously.
At Laurel Park, everyone knew Brown as “Chicken” because of the way he moved on the wrestling mat.
“Everything he did, he would just flop around like a chicken with his head cut off,” said Curtis Gore, Brown’s former wrestling coach.
Brown was remembered at the dedication in 2007 as a student with a positive attitude and eager to please his teachers and coaches in wrestling, football and track.
Frank Scott, Brown’s former track coach, said Brown became a long-distance runner even though he was at a disadvantage.
“He was short,” Scott said. “I can see him right now hitting the last turn on a final lap running hard to the finish.”
Chapman wrote about Brown in 2008 on the fourth anniversary of his death.
“Truly, on this day four years ago he fought the good fight, he finished the course, and he kept the faith,” Chapman wrote. “May we all be better citizens because of his example."
