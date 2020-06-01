Delberia Bradley Alcorn, 34, died in the Henry County Jail months ago by hanging and the manner of death is listed as a suicide, reports state.
Tracie Cooper, district administrator for the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, confirmed the findings Monday.
Alcorn, an inmate at the jail, died April 13 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she had been sent after being found hanging by a bed sheet April 10, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Alcorn was found about 4:14 p.m. after deputies working in the control room noticed that she had hung up a blanket to obscure the view of a surveillance camera, the report states.
Deputies went to the cell and found Alcorn unresponsive. They administered life-saving measures, including CPR, until EMTs arrived from the Henry County Department of Public Safety and the Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squads.
Alcorn had a pulse when she was sent by air to a hospital in Roanoke, according to the report.
She had been held without bond in the jail since Jan. 2, 2019, on 11 felony charges and one misdemeanor, according to the report.
She had exhibited no behavior requiring her to be under any type of extra watch, the release said.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, following an internal investigation and reported the death to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which was to conduct an investigation and submit its findings to the Virginia Board of Corrections for review.
Donna Foster, support person for the Virginia Board of Corrections, said a report of the investigation could not be shared because it contained medical and mental health issues, but she did confirm that it had not been presented to the board.
“We haven’t met since April,” said Foster. “If everything works out the board will review the report on July 15.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
