There is only one item on the agenda for tonight’s Martinsville City Council meeting: a 60-minute “presentation regarding the City’s consideration of reversion to town status.”
It is unknown if council will allow the public to speak after the presentation. Mayor Kathy Lawson said last week that they would “play it by ear.”
City Council could schedule a public hearing at the conclusion of what City Manager Leon Towarnicki describes as a “PowerPoint presentation.”
After a public hearing, the council could entertain a motion for reversion. If it were approved, it would trigger a two-year long process through the Virginia Commission on Local Government.
Six years ago City Council member Danny Turner put forth a motion to begin the reversion process. Gene Teague, who was vice mayor at the time, seconded Turner’s motion. Council members Mark Stroud, Sharon Brooks Hodge, and Mayor Kim Adkins voted the motion down.
Three years ago Teague brought up reversion saying the city should consider the issue again.
Two-and-a-half years ago Teague was again mayor when he sent a letter to the Henry County Board of Supervisors asking if they would be willing to meet with City Council to discuss ways to save money. County officials responded by saying the city needed to be more specific. A joint meeting never took place.
In March of last year, a poll was conducted by the Martinsville Bulletin that asked the question: “Do you think Martinsville should revert to a town?”
Slightly more than 2,600 people answered “yes,” while slightly more than 1,900 said “no.” Another 277 people said they needed more information.
During the early part of 2018, officials with the only three cities in Virginia that have reverted to town status spoke before City Council to share their experiences.
“Gene did a really good job in inviting the folks from Bedford and the folks from Allegheny/Covington and also the folks from South Boston, so over the past two years we’ve heard visitations from those three localities about their experience and when they reverted,” said current mayor Kathy Lawson after last week's regular City Council meeting.
Danny Turner was sworn back in as a council member in January after serving eight years on council and then stepping aside for a term.
“Reverting back to a town and becoming part of Henry County may be the city’s only option,” he said at the time.
Now that a public presentation of reversion is finally set, Turner says he’s frustrated.
“We haven’t been informed of anything, haven’t seen any studies. We’re going to go into (Nov. 19) as far as I know without having talked about it,” said Turner.
Council member Jim Woods and Turner had completely different takes on the recent closed session the council had on the subject.
“After having heard the presentation in closed session that the citizens are going to hear, we got to talk amongst ourselves,” said Woods. “There’s duplication of services we need to look at. Henry County and the city do great things when we come together. You look at the Governor’s school, the library system. [Martinsville] Sheriff [Steve] Draper works great with [Henry County] Sheriff Perry. It’s one of those relationships where I’d like to explore where we can combine services.”
Said Turner: “All we did was fill out a little questionnaire from Eric Monday [City Attorney and Assistant City Manager] and then he demanded everybody list who they wanted to negotiate for the city. Of course, I didn’t put him, everybody else put him.”
Monday has been the city attorney since 2003. He was appointed as assistant city manager in addition to his duties as city attorney in July, filling the vacated position by Wayne Knox, who retired. Turner has contended the lawyer for City Council should not be allowed to also work for the city.
“I’m going to make a complaint that he’s in a conflict of interest,” said Turner. He’s the city attorney. His first job is to advise City Council. He’s sitting up the groundwork to be the town manager, which he’s going to get that position. Leon [Towarnicki, city manager] will be 65 next year.”
In August, Mayor Lawson said: “The city manager felt confident in placing Mr. Monday in this position, and if there were to be a situation, Mr. Monday’s primary responsibility is to the Council first. I cannot speak for the other members of Council, but other than one member I have not heard any derogatory comments but rather very positive comments with Mr. Monday serving as the assistant city manager.”
