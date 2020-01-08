That there is a number of homeless people in Martinsville and Henry County is not a mystery, but the accuracy of how many could be suspect. If anything, there are a lot more homeless people than have been part of the official count.
You are familiar with population counts by the U.S. Census Bureau, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution. Once every decade the population is counted. At the last census, in 2010, there were 308,745,538 people counted. A new census will be conducted later this year.
But the census only counts those people who have somewhere to live. Exactly how many homeless people are out there?
The Council of Economic Advisers September 2019 report on the State of Homelessness in America estimated more than half a million people will go homeless on a single night in the United States -- and, thus, uncounted by the census.
“Approximately 65% are found in homeless shelters, and the other 35% - just under 200,000 - are found unsheltered on the streets, sidewalks, parks, cars or abandoned buildings,” the report stated.
But, unlike the census, an attempt to count the number of homeless is made every year, and that process is coming to the counties of Henry, Patrick, Franklin, Pittsylvania and the cities of Danville and Martinsville on Jan. 22.
“I’ll be honest - we’re not getting an accurate accounting of the homeless,” West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition Chair Felecia Watkins said. “You’ve got to be able to find them that particular night. If it’s too cold, then we may not find them, and if it’s too warm, there may be some people out who aren’t truly homeless.”
The Department of Housing and Urban Development conducts this annual census for the homeless. Officials call it a “point-in-time count” because it is a single-day best guess of the population of the homeless in a community.
“Every year all over the nation, the last 10 days of January, everybody somewhere is doing this count,” Watkins said. “We’re doing our count on January 22 and 23.”
An accurate count can result in big money for a community. In 2019, $2.636 billion was doled out by HUD to communities in the form of homeless assistance grants. There are bills currently in the House and the Senate that would increase that amount to $3 billion this year.
“This count is very important,” Watkins said. “This count is as important to our area as the census data is. This is what our federal government is using as a way to gauge our plight with homelessness.”
The is the first time Watkins has been in charge of the homeless count for our area. She is the director of the local women’s shelter and a member of the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition.
“I’m just now taking over as the chair of the coalition, so I’m learning how to do all of this stuff that’s been done and I’ve not had a hand in it,” Watkins said.
Counting people who do not have a home is difficult. Watkins says organizers try to get agencies and volunteers that provide services to tell them where homeless people can be found.
“We have to physically go out, and we have these surveys. We go wherever we have heard homeless people may gather or congregate the night of the count and ask homeless people to complete these surveys with us. So that’s how we’re counting them,” Watkins said.
According to the 2019 HUD point-in-time report released this month, there were 5,783 homeless people in Virginia. Those overall figures were slightly lower than the total of 6,000 counted in 2017. Many of the subcategories counted -- such as veterans and families -- did rise in the latest count.
For instance the study for 2019 showed that 780 family households experienced homelessness, meaning men, women and children had no roof over their heads. There were 547 veterans had no place to call home, and 357 homeless people were unaccompanied young adults, ranging from 18 to 24 years of age. There were 1,176 individuals who experienced chronic homelessness.
Once the amount of funding is determined, HUD disburses the money to the states, and then it's filtered down to the communities.
“I don’t know how much money, but I know there’s a large pot,” Watkins said. “Locally it’s funneled through the Virginia Department of Housing, and it comes in the form of vouchers for Section 8 or transitional housing money.
“We don’t get a lot of transitional housing money because we haven’t been able to really show a need for it.”
Amanda Love of the Virginia Department of Housing and Development said that it was unlikely she would be able to find out what the "big pot" amount was by the end of Thursday.
Watkins says the public can help the local community get a larger share of the pie.
“What I need are any volunteers who are willing to help with the count or who are willing to point us in the right direction,” Watkins said.
“They may say ‘up here in Stuart out by - whatever - there’s a camp up there, and I know that there are homeless people there.’ We need to be pointed in the right direction where people are.
“We know there’s a warming center. We know we’re going to have people at a shelter. We’re going to have people where we, as agencies, know where they are, but the community - I’m sure - knows more than we do.”
If you know of homeless individuals in our area or to volunteer or donate supplies to be given to the homeless during the count on January 22, you can call the Southside Survivor Response Center at 877-934-3576 or email PointinTimeCount@ssrcenter.org.
“We’re kind of behind the 8 ball,” Watkins said. There’s a lot of money, but it’s not going to be directed to us if we don’t get these numbers as accurate as we can get them.”
