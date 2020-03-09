The health department and emergency planners in the region will take part in meetings Wednesday on how to handle COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus, should it spread into this area.
Schools are monitoring students, employees and practices, and Carlisle School has canceled a class trip to Italy as the region exercises an abundance of caution against the global spread of the virus.
Kelly Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for Sovah Health, wrote by email that the hospital is following all standard procedures, with the addition of screening patients in the Emergency Department and inpatient unites based on recent travel history. She said the hospital has a "preparedness planning committee," but she did not respond to requests for names of its members.
Nancy Bell, population health manager for West Piedmont Health District, said the health department has not been in communications with the hospital, but it's "too soon" for that.
"There's been no organized anything yet," Bell said.
She did say the workshop on Wednesday, to be staged in Franklin County, will have “emergency planners doing scenarios and asking questions.”
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that is a new form of coronavirus, a large family of viruses that are common in people and many species of animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2,” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019” (abbreviated “COVID-19”).
Research has shown that most cases of COVID-19 are mild, but serious illness occurs in 16% of cases, according to the CDC. People with compromised health are the most vulnerable.
The Virginia Department of Health reports three COVID-19 cases in Virginia, one in Arlington, one in Fairfax, and the other a resident of the Marine base in Quantico.
There have been 423 diagnosed cases in the US, with cases reported in 35 states and 19 deaths. First detected in China, COVID-19 has spread to more than 100 locations around the world, according to the World Health Organization.
There is no vaccine, and officials have been aggressive in detaining those who possibly came in contact with the virus, although testing kits have been slow to be distributed across the country. Many cities and states are wrestling with identifying and handling patients who have tested positive.
Protocols in place
Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the West Piedmont and Central Virginia health districts, said in an email sent by Bell that “we are neither panicked nor ignoring the virus but are solidly in between.”
He added that while the health districts and their emergency management partners are practicing preparation, the general public also should be practicing.
For example, “if schools were to close, what would be the plan for a 14-day quarantine at home? What if you found yourself exposed and potentially infected? Would you self-quarantine? What would that look like?”
That is not to suggest stocking up with supplies, he added, but rather just develop a plan. He also suggested making games with kids over practices such as washing their hands often and not touching their faces.
Wearing a facemask is not particularly helpful in preventing the virus, he stated, but it’s great at helping remind a person not to keep touching his face as well as encouraging others to maintain a distance.
Protocol for outbreaks and disasters already is established with the health department, Bell said, and last was employed several years ago during an Ebola outbreak. Wednesday’s session basically will be a refresher course on what to do, if needed.
“Our biggest role is to keep our partners informed with the data,” Bell said. Part of that would involve recording and reporting information about clusters of outbreaks to “a larger database.”
If there were an outbreak locally, a command center of emergency services and the health department would be set up, and information disseminated from there.
Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson said that during a regular meeting with City Manager Leon Towarnicki, Towarnicki talked about reminders the city is taking with employees, such as on washing hands. She has not heard of concerns from constituents, she said.
Any measures of public protection would come from the health department, she said.
Henry County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams could not be reached for comment.
What about schools?
School systems through their spokespersons explained preparations in case a student or teacher were to show symptoms of the virus.
In Henry County Public Schools, the Safe and Innovative Learning Environments team has a plan in place in case there are cases in the area or school, wrote Monica Hatchett, county schools’ Director of Communications & Organizational Learning.
She did not explain what that plan was other than "we have identified a process for maintaining the operations of the central office" and "are working to ensure that student growth is supported in a variety of ways if extended absences occur.
County schools are following information they receive from the Virginia Department of Education, Virginia Department of Health, and CDC, she said. They also have sent out reminders to parents of measures of protections against illness as well as information about coronavirus.
Martinsville City Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Services Felicia Preston wrote that the city schools have created a plan and were expecting additional "information on preparing for COVID-19 later" in the day Monday.
Meanwhile, city schools are following standard procedure in case of illnesses, wrote Martinsville City Public Schools Community Outreach director Parker A. Gunn. If city students are sick, they are sent home and not to return to school until they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours, he said. If kids go to a doctor, the school system asks that their parents follow doctors’ orders.
When it comes to proper hygiene habits and sanitation, schools have taken “extra precautions” Gunn said. “These proactive hygiene habits are heightened during cold and flu season.”
Carlisle School Resource Development and Marketing Director Jennifer Doss wrote that the school’s administration is watchful and “staying in close communication with local, state, and national health agencies for updates and guidance. Our on-site school nurse regularly visits classrooms throughout the cold and flu season to instruct and remind students of the importance of hand-washing and personal hygiene in avoiding the spread of germs.”
Carlisle School has students from other countries, including China. With “the safety and well-being of all Carlisle students” in mind, “no travel arrangements have been made for international students to visit home,” Doss wrote, including over spring break.
Additionally, Carlisle School has postponed a trip to Italy “out of precaution,” she said.
Each of the school systems talked about taking additional measures in cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.
Statewide plan
On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced public health plans in reaction to COVID-19.
“The commonwealth is taking this public health issue seriously, and we have a plan in place to respond to COVID-19,” Northam said in released statement. “The Virginia Department of Health has some of the country’s leading public health experts on its team, with deep experience guiding public health emergency responses, and I have great confidence in their ability to guide Virginia in this situation.”
Any potential COVID-19 cases in Virginia will be tested at Virginia’s Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, rather than being tested at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia. Results should come in with a few hours, according to the release.
“The Virginia Department of Health is closely monitoring the virus, to understand where it has appeared and to learn from the experiences of local communities around the world,” stated Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD, in the release. “While the risk is still low here in Virginia, state agencies are focused on preparation efforts, and we are encouraging Virginians to practice good hygiene measures and continue following updates from state and federal health officials.”
“I just hope people don’t panic, because it is very serious, but so is the flu,” Bell said. “The regular flu is very serious. Everybody should wash their hands and be careful about coughing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.