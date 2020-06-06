As is usually the case, Martinsville and Henry County’s population doubles when NASCAR comes to town, and so security personnel are accustomed to keeping 50,000 fans happy and safe for a weekend of racing.
Even in a world primarily shut down by the pandemic, the security team at the Martinsville Speedway will still be tasked with keeping everyone inside safe, but they will do it by making sure everyone that doesn’t have to be there stays away.
“There will be a perimeter around the footprint of the track to keep folks out,” said Henry County Administrator Tim Hall. “NASCAR is going to have a list of folks that are supposed to come in and they’ll check that list.”
The people allowed to come inside the perimeter will be limited to the race car drivers, their team members, essential racetrack personnel, radio and television crews and limited media and security personnel.
“I toured the facility with an eye toward COVID safety for any future events,” said West Piedmont Health District Population Manager Nancy Bell. “It is a good working relationship and I gave them guidance.”
There will be temperature scans at entrance-ways, hand-sanitizing stations, restrooms and common cleaned hourly, masks required, social distancing and a deep cleaning before and after the race.
“Early on in March we realized we needed to be smarter about the coronavirus,” said John Bobo, NASCAR vice president of racing operations. “[We] engaged with an infectious disease physician and epidemiologist and also worked with a number of other consulting physicians in emergency medicine who are actively treating COVID patients right now.”
Everyone approved for entry at the track completes a questionnaire and is screened for their temperature. A secondary screening with medical personnel includes heart rate and pulse oxygenation.
“Everybody going into the infield is going to be wearing cloth masks as they move about,” Bobo said. “Since there will be no spectators, no fans in the infield, we’ll be able to use the entire infield to space out and socially distance.”
Safety precautions also include social distancing — keeping people apart and using one-way walkways- and compartmentalization — preventing people from roaming and instead have them only where they are supposed to be.
Temperatures will be taken randomly throughout the event and if anyone becomes symptomatic, they will be removed and given medical attention.
“Post race we’re going to stagger people’s exits,” said Bobo. “We’ll be looking at temperature and other factors as they leave.
The Martinsville track is within driving distance of the majority of the racing teams and that is by design. Limiting travel as much as possible is part of the overall safety plan implemented by NASCAR.
“Our goal is to get a least seven or so events under our belt, driveable, learn as we go, not have to put people on planes if we could avoid that,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “If we didn’t feel like we had the support of the local community, health officials, the state, you wouldn’t see us racing.”
NASCAR is committed to having as few people as possible within the confines of an outside perimeter around the track.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said the racetrack pays his department for the security services it provides and would not comment for this story, instead directing questions about security to racetrack officials.
Hall said he hopes there will be no need for local law enforcement.
“Clearly we don’t need to take up the time of the sheriff’s department or the city [police department] that are helping out or anybody from NASCAR trying to extricate people who are not supposed to be there,” said Hall. “Hopefully that won’t be an issue — I don’t think it will be, but we need to say that.”
Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell noted how they are entering new territory.
“This is certainly a unique situation for us with this race, but NASCAR has done an outstanding job adhering to local, state, federal and CDC requirements and guidelines for a safely executed event,” said Campbell. “We look forward to when we can have fans back at the track to enjoy the great racing we have here at Martinsville Speedway.”
