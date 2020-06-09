The corporate offices of Bassett Furniture in Bassett have been closed since Friday because of a COVID-19 scare that put company protocols into high-gear.
"Late Thursday an associate made us aware they had exposure - household-related," Bassett Vice President of Human Resources Eddie White said Tuesday. "We had been working with a skeleton crew until June 1, when we reopened for everyone.
"Prior to that we had protocols in place to mitigate exposure - make it as safe as we could - taking everyone's temperature, hand sanitizer and face masks that we had manufactured here at the plant.
"The prior week we had training by webinar, where we made sure everyone understood what our expectations were."
The employee was tested for the coronavirus, and the results came back positive late Monday.
"We solicited advice from counsel and the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], and we've taken measures to sanitize the office with additional cleaning according to CDC recommendations, and we checked for any close contact," White said. "Anyone who was less than six feet for more than 15 minutes and without a face mask has been instructed to stay at home for 14 days from the last contact [with the employee who tested positive.]
Sanitizing and cleaning of the offices continued on Tuesday, and and the corporate offices will reopen with a full staff Wednesday.
White said about 125 employees are assigned to the Bassett corporate office, but some travel and others work remotely.
"On any given day there a probable 100 people here," he said.
A notice from the company to all of the employees at headquarters said the person who tested positive "reports mild symptoms, and no one else in the office has reported being sick, so there is no cause for alarm.
"The protocols already in place and the immediate actions we’ve taken in response to this incident go above and beyond CDC guidelines.
"Please continue to do your part by social distancing, wearing your mask, staying home if you are not feeling well, and strictly following all Office COVID safety protocols in any interaction with your fellow associates," the notice stated.
In late April Bassett Furniture resumed production at a limited capacity at its manufacturing plants following temporary closures because of the pandemic and, the company reopened 20 of the 66 Bassett Home Furnishings stores it owns.
"It's actually exceeded our expectations," White said. "We have been operating in the new normal for a while now, and as far as production goes we are ahead of schedule."
Bassett Furniture employs about 1,800 people, which includes Zenith Logistics, a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Said Rob Spilman, chair and chief executive officer: "Our plan is driven by our mandate to comply with state and local guidelines and to keep our work environments, our employees and our customers safe while keeping mindful of our need to preserve cash and ensure our future liquidity."
