The drive-through testing for COVID-19 began at the Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday with plenty of officials on hand to explain what would happen and even armed, masked deputies to prevent what shouldn’t.
The public wasn’t allowed to view the proceedings, as officials briefed again on the satellite program launched by a $300,000 donation from The Harvest Foundation and orchestrated by a collation of health officials and volunteers from multiple agencies.
West Piedmont Health District official Nancy Bell, who was designated the spokesperson for the program, said late Wednesday that 15 had been tested when the event ended at 4 p.m.
“We think it went very well, especially for a first time effort,” she said.
The drive-through will reopen Friday and be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.
“That may change as demand grows," Bell said. "We may go to an appointment situation.”
The testing, which is available to prescreened patients from Henry and Patrick counties and Martinsville, was set up in a tent to which vehicles would be steered and the swabbing of patients conducted. During the period that was open to the media to observe, no actual patients came through, and none were observed waiting when the gates opened at noon at 340 Speedway Road in Ridgeway.
"I think that it [testing] is needed," West Piedmont Health District Director Kerry Gateley said. "Obviously in this situation you won't find it unless you're looking for it, and since a case itself is defined by a positive lab test, then those numbers that you're talking about like from the VDH [Virginia Department of Health] lab, they are not going to reflect what's going on unless we're testing."
Bell said that the testing site “is a mechanism to tide the spread [of COVID-19], and this is very important. The idea came from Harvest [Foundation] when the first positive test came to Henry County. ... They began to mobilize - to put this effort on."
Bell said the group began looking for a suitable site, gathering supplies and soliciting for volunteers and medical professionals to help.
"This has been a true community come-together," she said. "We had a dry-run last week. The Health Department does drive-by flu vaccines so we brought that expertise to this effort."
Bell said the Martinsville Speedway was chosen because it is an ideal location where traffic flow can be controlled and an area could be dedicated for testing.
"The Health Department can order [more supplies] from the national stockpile, so we intend to stay open as long as we are needed," she said.
Harvest Foundation Executive Director Allyson Rothrock said she hoped $300,000 would be enough money to pay for the cost of the site.
"We have no idea," she said. "There could be 1,000 people [needing to be tested] or 10 people, we have no idea how many."
Because federal privacy laws must be maintained – patients have the right to anonymity unless they go public -- Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry was at the site along with a dozen of his men wearing masks and gloves and carrying guns.
"We do have security down here," Perry said. "We don't know how many people will come in or how many will show up that have an order to be tested, but we're wondering if there's going to be a group of people that says, 'Oh, I want to go be tested.’ And we could have people that show up and may not be happy that, 'Oh, I drove over here and they're not going to test us.’ So we just want to make sure all of our people are safe.”
He said his deputies help with traffic flow and are there “if there needs to be someone to be removed from the premises."
Gateley said the makeshift site is somewhat unique.
"I think you have reason to be proud of this because in some areas they have hospitals that have taken on setting up their own testing centers," he said. "Here it's great to watch all of these different resources from The Harvest Foundation and everyone else that's involved - people pitching in with time and resources to make this happen.
"It speaks well of the communities and agencies involved, given the relative complexity of it - to pull it together so quickly and in such a short time."
Gateley stressed now that the area has a dedicated testing site, it should not give the residents a false sense of security.
"I don't want people to put too much importance on it so that they think that they don't have to use the masks and social distancing and everything," he said. "With the cases we've got, we know the virus is here and it's all around and so it's not like we can expect that the coronavirus is going to skip this area.
"People need to be taking precautions now, but this [testing] will give us much more of an idea just how much."
