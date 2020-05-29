Three people were found dead Thursday night at a residence in Martinsville in what investigators are saying appears to be a murder-suicide.
The bodies of a male and two females were discovered at 221 Venna Ave. by Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were making a welfare check at the residence, a sheriff’s office release said.
The names of those dead haven’t been released pending verification.
The discovery began with a call to the Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 Center at 7:47 p.m.
Deputies were unable to contact the individuals who live at that address, and, at the request of family members, they entered and discovered the bodies.
An investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia arrived from Roanoke and assisted investigators from the sheriff’s office in taking photographs and gathering other evidence, the release stated.
Although the investigation is ongoing, that evidence supports the possible murder-suicide, the release said.
All three bodies were transported to the medical examiner’s office for autopsies to determine the identification of the victims as well as the causes of the deaths.
HCSO asks that anyone who might have information regarding this incident to call 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
This article will be updated.
