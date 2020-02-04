Reports on social media of two missing women — one whose family lives in Martinsville — are not accurate, the Martinsville Police Department said.
“One woman is wanted, and her whereabouts are unknown,” Deputy Chief of Police Rob Fincher said. “Technically, you are either wanted or missing but not both at the same time.”
On Jan. 24, Catherine Evans of Smith Lake Road in Martinsville loaned her 2000 silver Volvo to her daughter, Jalisa Dickerson, 28, of Lancelot Lane in Roanoke. Dickerson did not return the vehicle. Another woman, Valerie Renee Saunders, 41, of Carroll Ave. in Roanoke, reported is to be with Dickerson.
“The mom wants the daughter charged with felony — unauthorized use,” Fincher said. “The daughter indicated she wasn’t going to bring the car back, then she turned off her cell phone, and calls are going to her voicemail.”
Two organizations that post alerts on missing individuals have created “posters” on social media that would appear to indicate that two women are “missing.”
The Aware Foundation of Virginia is reporting Saunders as missing, and Missingpersonscasesnetwork.com is reporting Jalisa Dickerson missing. These notices have appeared on Facebook and elsewhere.
Meanwhile, MPD is working with the Roanoke Police Department to locate Dickerson and Saunders.
“They’ve searched a number of locations [where Dickerson has been known to frequent] but haven’t found her,” Fincher said. “Then Jan. 28 the aunt called and said she wanted to do a missing report.
“We can’t file a missing person’s report in the same system that the same person is wanted for a crime. The aunt was not happy about it, and mom still doesn’t have her car back.”
Said Fincher: “We have no reason to believe Dickerson to be endangered at this time.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
