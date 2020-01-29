Three more individuals, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with what investigators say was a drug deal that turned into a homicide Sunday night in Stuart.
Lonnie Deandre Reynolds and Jermaine Davis “Jay” Penn Jr. have been charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Damien Lamont Hairston of Martinsville.
On Tuesday afternoon three individuals were charged with drug-related offenses related to a planned transaction that investigators said led to a shootout, a release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Acya Danelle Hagen, 19, of Russwood Mountain Lane in Stuart was arrested on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession with intent to distribute more than a half ounce of marijuana and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Stephen Coby Gravely, 20, of 100 Dexter St. in Martinsville has been charged with possession with intent to distribute more than a half ounce of marijuana.
A 17-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to distribute more than a half ounce of marijuana and conspiracy to commit robbery. State law prohibits releasing the names of juvenile offenders.
Investigators outlined a scenario of how Sunday’s events ended in Hairston’s death.
Evidence suggests that Hagen and Hairston had set up a drug deal with Gravely, Reynolds and Penn, the release stated.
Investigators say Hairston, Hagen and the juvenile had developed a plan to rob the individuals when they arrived at an agreed-upon meeting place, which was True Gospel Baptist Church on Salem Highway, the release said.
When the two groups met, the first shot allegedly was fired from the rear passenger seat of a vehicle in which Reynolds and Penn were seated.
More gunfire was exchanged between the two groups, ultimately leaving Hairston mortally wounded.
Gravely, Penn and Reynolds fled the scene in a red Honda Civic, which was recovered a few hours later in Henry County, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith stated.
Hagen is being held in the Patrick County Jail without bail, and Gravely was released on a $1500 secured bond.
The juvenile is being held in Danville at the W.W. Moore Detention Center.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.
“As is typically the case, area law enforcement agencies worked closely together to solve this crime and prevent further acts of violence, which will not be tolerated in our county,” Smith said in the release.
