A second man has been arrested and charged in the shooting to death of a Martinsville man in a church parking lot in Patrick County on Sunday evening.
Jermaine Davis “Jay” Penn Jr., 18, of 295 Hickory Ridge in Woolwine turned himself in to deputies Tuesday morning and was charged with second degree murder in the death of Damien Lamont Hairston, 27, of Martinsville outside True Gospel Baptist Church on Virginia Route 8.
Penn also is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting within 1000 feet of a school and shooting from a motor vehicle as to endanger the lives of others, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said.
Lonnie Deandre Reynolds, 18, of 12 Kelly Mill Road was arrested Monday on charges of second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a school, and reckless handling of a firearm.
Both Penn and Reynolds have been jailed without bond in the Patrick County jail.
Reynolds and Penn were former basketball players at Patrick County High School, which is yards up the road from where the shooting took place. Reynolds was 3-year starter and Penn a reserve. Penn's photograph appeared in the Bulletin last spring among students who had attended the prom.
“The charges stem from the death of Damien Lamont Hairston, 27, of Martinsville, who was shot and killed Sunday evening in the parking lot of a church on Salem Highway in Stuart,” Smith said. “This is a large scale, complex investigation that encompasses numerous individuals.
“I anticipate that many more arrests are forthcoming as we make our way through the investigative process.”
