Anthony Shamel Hopkins, who has been sentenced to lifetimes worth of prison sentences, now has even more to serve.
Hopkins most recently was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court to 83 years and three life sentences involving sex, abduction, wounding and other charges.
In May, a Henry County Circuit Court jury had recommended those sentences plus $200,000 in fines after convicting Hopkins, now 45 and formerly of Henry County, of two charges each of object sexual penetration, malicious wounding and abduction; and one charge each of forcible sodomy, receiving stolen property and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. A charge of extortion was dismissed, and Hopkins was found not guilty of a charge of rape.
At the recent sentencing, Judge David V. Williams did not impose the $200,000 in fines recommended by the jury. In February, when Williams sentenced Hopkins on a different set of cases, he sentenced Hopkins to the prison terms recommended by the jury but not the $100,000 in fines, saying the fines were “an exercise in futility.”
Hopkins has been the subject of three separate trials and collectively has been sentenced to five life terms and 189 years in prison.
The cases on which Hopkins recently was sentenced involved several incidents that happened at residences in Collinsville and Bassett between 2005 and 2007 against one victim.
The Martinsville Bulletin does not identify victims in cases involving charges of a sexual nature.
The victim testified during the May trial that the first incident happened in September 2005 when she was 19 years old. She said she smoked crack cocaine with Hopkins, that she got so high that she lost control of her faculties and that Hopkins had sex with her.
When asked if the sex was consensual, she said, among other things, "I couldn't have said yes or no. I was on cloud 9."
The victim testified that she became a cocaine addict and sold drugs for Hopkins. "It completely changes you. It takes you over," she said of crack cocaine. She described it as a "very powerful" drug.
In December 2005, the victim maintained, she was watching security monitors when police arrived and Hopkins told her to conceal a golfball-sized piece of crack cocaine, which was in plastic bags, inside a body cavity.
She said she told him it wouldn't fit, and Hopkins shoved the crack cocaine inside her vagina, causing her pain and discomfort. After the police left, Hopkins removed the cocaine, she testified.
In an incident in late December 2005, the victim testified, Hopkins burned, or "branded," her with a crack pipe, causing a scar on her leg that lasted for years. She said Hopkins did that after she refused to have sex with two others. Hopkins felt the victim defied and disrespected him, she testified.
According to testimony, a fourth incident, which happened on Dec. 28, 2005, left the victim in the hospital. She testified that Hopkins sent her somewhere to sell drugs, that she fell asleep and when she woke up, drugs that had been in her bra were missing. She testified that Hopkins beat and kicked her badly and she suffered cracked ribs, was in bad pain, and her face was black and blue.
The victim's mother and also then-probation and parole officer Ron Weiss both testified they saw injuries on the victim. Weiss said she had bruises on her exposed arms and face and knots on her head.
The victim's mother testified that she took her daughter to the hospital in Martinsville, where she was treated. The mother testified that Hopkins had telephoned her, saying that he had left her daughter for dead on Figsboro Road and threatening to come and rape the mother.
"I did not want him killing her or my family." the mother testified at one point.
The victim testified that in April 2016 Hopkins told her to bring him something to make him money and that she in turn went to the home of her mother and stepfather in Patrick County, stole a .38-caliber revolver belonging to her stepfather, and disturbed things in the house to make it look like a burglary. She said she brought the gun to Hopkins and told him where she got it.
On Feb. 15, 2007, according to the victim, Hopkins wanted to hire her out for sex with someone, but she refused. She testified Hopkins repeatedly punched her in the face, made her perform a sex act on herself while he watched, and then Hopkins sodomized her.
In June 2007, the victim testified, Hopkins held her in a room several hours and hit her in the head with a pistol. "I really thought that day I was going to end up dead," she said.
As for the extortion charge, the mother of the victim testified that too many times to count Hopkins called her and said the victim owed him $30 and that if the mother would give him the money, Hopkins would let the daughter go. The mother testified that "it was like he was holding her captive."
The victim indicated that Hopkins made her stay at his residence for months on end, and that she feared him.
Since the incidents, the victim testified, "I have tried to move on with my life." She said she received therapy. She said she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder. "I have come close to committing suicide."
She said she has had relationship problems and had problems sleeping.
She said she hasn't touched crack cocaine in almost 14 years.
She said of the sexual encounters between Hopkins and her, "I'm not saying every time was forced." However, she said he instilled fear in her over a period of time.
In a different set of cases, in February 2019 Judge Williams sentenced Hopkins to two life terms for rape and forcible sodomy of a 13-year-old girl he was accused of locking in a 4-foot-square dog cage in 2002. Williams also sentenced Hopkins to 50 years in prison on a charge of distributing a controlled substance to a minor. In November 2018, a jury convicted Hopkins of those charges. The jury was deadlocked on a charge of abduction, and Judge Williams dismissed charges of attempted forcible sodomy and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
In a yet another set of cases, in January 2018 a Henry County jury convicted Hopkins of carjacking, robbery and multiple charges of abduction and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. In April 2018, Judge Williams sentenced Hopkins to 56 years in prison on those charges. Williams also set a three-year post-release term, which he suspended. The post-release is a period of probation after a defendant serves his sentence.
In those cases, Hopkins was charged with an incident in January 2000 involving the abduction of a Martinsville woman and carjacking of her vehicle in January 2000, and another incident on March 12, 2005 in which he allegedly held three women against their will at a motel in Ridgeway.
State investigators have testified at the trials about Hopkins’ gang involvement, which he denied.
A number of other charges remain against Hopkins in Henry County Circuit Court. Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester has not announced if or how he will proceed with those cases. Online court records indicate the prosecution has dropped but could reinstate some charges against Hopkins.