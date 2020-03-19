The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina says deputies are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night that they believe is connected to a string of robberies that have occurred in Martinsville and Henry County.
In a statement from Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page, at around 10:20 p.m., two robbers armed with handguns entered the Family Dollar store, 8293 NC. 87 in Wentworth and demanded money from the store employees.
Both robbers were wearing hoodies, masks and gloves and left with an undisclosed amount of money in what is believed to be a small pickup truck.
On March 5, two similarly dressed men robbed the Neighborhood Market, 707 Memorial Blvd. N. in Martinsville around midnight.
Police Chief Eddie Cassidy told the Martinsville Bulletin the two men demanded cash from a cashier and that one of the robbers indicated he had a gun in his pocket.
Both men fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Less than 24 hours later, the Dollar General Market, 2426 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville was robbed by two men.
Henry County Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Davis said the men were "heavily clothed," one man was wearing a mask and gloves and both men "brandished a handgun."
The clerks handed the men an undisclosed about of money and the robbers fled on foot.
Davis said the clerks described the men as in their early 20s, just taller than 6 feet and thin build.
Surveillance photographs of all three robberies bear a resemblance to the same two men.
After the second robbery, Davis said: "We can't definitively say at this time that they are the same suspects, but we are working with the Martinsville City Police Department to see if in fact they are the same suspects."
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office now says all of the robberies appear to be connected.
Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to contact MPD Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330, the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 276-638-8751, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.
Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) in this case could receive a reward of up to $2,500.
