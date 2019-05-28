Henry County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman reported a man took a shotgun from her apartment in Collinsville, pointed it at her and threatened to shoot her.
The incident occurred at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday at 133 Printers Lane, Apt. F in Collinsville, a sheriff’s office release said.
The woman told investigators that one of two males hanging out in the residence took the shotgun, said he was going to keep it and then threatened her before leaving. No one was injured.
The resident called 911, and a description of a vehicle in which the men were traveling was distributed. At 11:12 a.m. officers from the Martinsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, and two men were detained and a firearm seized, the release said.
Kasaun Rasheem Clark, 26, of 720 Orchard Street, Martinsville, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery, grand larceny, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Rodrickus Antonio Jamison Jr., 18, of 521 Rosewood Ave, Apt. 5, Martinsville, has been charged with one count of robbery, grand larceny and use of firearm in the commission of a felony.
Clark and Jamison are being held in the Henry County Jail with no bond.