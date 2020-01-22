The man Martinsville Police said led officers on a chase and got into a shootout with two of them on New Year’s Day looked casual as he was arraigned Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder.
Thomas Joe Braxton III, 37, of Martinsville was brought into the courtroom handcuffed and wearing an orange jail uniform before Henry County General District Court Judge James R. McGarry. He left with a promise of a court-appointed attorney and a new court date.
Braxton was injured in a chase that included an exchange of gunfire with two MPD officers, and he also faces charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (second offense), possessing or transporting a weapon by a violent felon and eluding or disregarding police.
On Wednesday he appeared in good health and relaxed as he took a seat and looked around the courtroom through gold-rimmed glasses.
Among the five people in the gallery, Braxton saw someone he recognized and began trying to communicate with that person without vocalizing his words. A bailiff told Braxton and the man seated that they were not allowed to communicate with each other.
Braxton continued to mouth words to the man, and the bailiff spoke to both of them a second time telling them to stop.
Braxton then asked the bailiff who the presiding judge was going to be.
“The purpose of this proceeding is to determine whether you intend to hire an attorney, waive your right to an attorney or ask for the court to appoint you an attorney,” Judge McGarry told him.
Braxton asked for a court-appointed attorney, and McGarry went through a series of questions directed at Braxton to determine his eligibility.
“I worked temporary jobs mostly through Ameristaff,” Braxton said. “I couldn’t get steady work because of my background.”
Braxton said he had a wife and a 5-year-old child.
McGarry asked if Braxton’s wife was employed.
“My wife is in school and doesn’t work,” he said.
McGarry deemed Braxton qualified for a court-appointed attorney and said a court date would be set once an attorney had been assigned to the case.
Braxton was then led out of the courtroom.
Braxton was arrested by Virginia State Police upon his release from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Jan. 4 and jailed in the Henry County jail.
According to a VSP investigation report, at approximately 9:38 p.m. on Jan. 1 a Martinsville police officer attempted to stop Braxton’s 2002 Toyota pickup truck for a traffic violation on Memorial Boulevard at Askin Street. Braxton ignored the officer after emergency equipment was activated, and a vehicle pursuit began.
Braxton is alleged to have jumped out of his moving vehicle on Theatre Street in Henry County and fled on foot.
When Martinsville Police located Braxton behind a nearby apartment building, Braxton is alleged to have begun firing, and MPD officer Michael Panos was shot once in the left arm, Martinsville Deputy Chief Rob Fincher said in a release. He said Officer Jason Griffith also was involved in the shootout.
The officers returned fire, and Braxton was taken into custody. His gun was recovered at the scene, a VSP release said.
Braxton was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening sustained in the shooting. Panos was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, N.C.
After his release Braxton “remains under a physician’s care,” Fincher said after Braxton’s arrest.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
