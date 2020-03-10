Charlie Wayne Whitlow Jr. says he was threatened, assaulted and held against his will by the woman he loved, an adult son of the woman and an 11-year-old son they share.
The woman says something different, and it's Whitlow who will be in court Wednesday, charged with multiple felonies.
He is charged with entering a bedroom window of a house in Bassett where the woman lived with the intent to commit murder. He also is charged with rape, robbery and arson and committing object sexual penetration.
A jury in Henry County Circuit Court was scheduled to hear the case at 2 p.m. Wednesday and to try to unravel the truth, but Whitlow will have to wait awhile longer for his day in court. His attorney asked that the trial be rescheduled.
"I've had a severe cold," Whitlow's attorney Roscoe Reynolds said. "This is a complicated case, and there are a bunch of witnesses."
Reynolds said he is on the mend, but he said the cold has left him without the stamina to represent his client at a full-blown jury trial.
A judge's notes on the case have been restricted from public view, but Henry County Sheriff's Sgt. Brian K. Lawson's report is on file with the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's Office and provides some of the details of a complex case.
The 44 year-old woman, whose name is not being published because she is alleged to be the victim of sexual assault, told police that on Dec. 2, 2018, she called Whitlow, 47, of 1686 Sunset Dr., in Bassett, and asked him to take her to the hospital in Rocky Mount because she was suffering from kidney stones.
She did so even though she had a restraining order in place against Whitlow. The reasons for that restraining order were not explained in the case file.
Lawson's report states that Whitlow took the woman to the hospital, where she was treated with toradol, morphine and zofran by IV and then sent home with prescriptions for phenergan and lortab.
Whitlow told police that he drove the woman to the house in Bassett, where she lived with her two sons. He said she invited him in through a window in her bedroom "as her two children were sleeping" and "she did not want the children to know that Whitlow was in her bedroom."
The report states that one of the children was a teenager, later listed as 11, and the other "child" was an "18-year-old adult." The woman is the mother of both boys, and Whitlow is the father of the younger one.
The woman's account of Whitlow's entrance to the home differs from that of Whitlow. She told police Whitlow "broke in through the window and sexually assaulted" her.
Whitlow says that, after he entered the bedroom, the two began arguing about something published on Facebook.
The 18-year-old then entered the bedroom and "got a .28-caliber [gun] and pointed and put it in his [Whitlow's] mouth."
Whitlow says he tried to call 911 on his cell phone before it was taken from him.
Records show the 911 Communications Center received a "hang-up" that was traced to Whitlow's cellphone at 3:44 that morning.
Whitlow told police he was "held for several hours and then released with his cellphone." Whitlow was arrested later that same day.
Lawson's report also indicated that even though the woman had a restraining order against Whitlow, she had been to visit Whitlow several times before the night he entered her bedroom.
She "said she only went to the farm [Whitlow's residence] so her teenage son could see Whitlow," but Whitlow said the woman came to his residence on numerous occasions without the child and that they "engaged in consensual sex."
In Virginia, the charge against Whitlow for entering the house is a Class 3 felony and is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and has a minimum prison sentence of 5 years, with a fine of up to $100,000.
Object sexual penetration is a felony punishable by confinement in the state correctional facility for life or for any term not less than 5 years.
Asked if a plea arrangement could be in the works, Reynolds said: "We are always hopeful that some reasonable settlement could be reached, but I don't think so."
