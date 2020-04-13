A Bassett man has a trial date on charges that he raped a former lover after entering her house through her bedroom window.
After an article appeared in the Martinsville Bulletin last month about the charges against Charlie Wayne Whitlow Jr., 47, of Bassett, Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester had wanted a change of venue.
But Henry County Circuit Court Judge David Williams on Monday scheduled the jury trial for Whitlow at 2 p.m. on June 8.
Whitlow is charged with rape, robbery, arson, object sexual penetration and entering a bedroom window at night with the intent to commit murder.
But Whitlow says he was threatened, assaulted and held against his will by the woman, her adult son and an 11-year-old son they share.
A hearing on the matter was scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, but when that hour came, Williams, Nester and Whitlow's attorney, Roscoe Reynolds, were absent from the courtroom.
One of the bailiffs could be overheard talking to another attorney in the room.
"Roscoe is back there talking to the judge," he said. "No telling how long he'll be."
As other attorneys opened a door marked "authorized personnel only," Reynolds voice could be heard.
At 9:08 a.m. Reynolds, Williams and Nester all appeared in the courtroom, and Williams announced a trial date of June 8 at 9 a.m. Reynolds asked if the trial could start later in the day. Williams marked the time for 2 p.m.
There was no public discussion of a motion regarding change of venue.
A trial had been set for March, but Reynolds was recovering from a cold and requested a delay for what Reynolds described as a "complicated case" with "a bunch of witnesses."
Henry County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian K. Lawson’s report is on file with the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
According to that report, a 44-year-old woman told police she called Whitlow in December 2018 and asked him to take her to the hospital because she was suffering from kidney stones. She did this despite a restraining order she had against Whitlow.
Whitlow told police after that after the woman was treated at the hospital, he drove her to the house where she lived with her two sons, 11 and 18 years old, and she invited him in through her bedroom window.
The woman told police Whitlow broke in through the window and sexually assaulted her, but Whitlow maintains the 18-year-old threatened and held him at gunpoint for several hours before allowing him to leave.
Reynolds told the Bulletin in March that he didn't think a plea arrangement was likely.
Another hearing has been scheduled before the trial, and Whitlow is due back in Henry County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.