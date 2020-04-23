What investigators say started as a domestic dispute Wednesday in Bassett ended with a woman being arrested on charges that she stabbed a man.
Kayla Gail Walker, 27, of 115 Brookshire Lane, Apt. 7, in Bassett, is being held on one felony charge of malicious wounding, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release said.
Ronald Lee Young Jr., 48, of the same address, told deputies that he had been stabbed by Walker on the left side of his torso. He was transported by helicopter to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, but the status of his injury has not been released.
The incident unfolded at approximately 1:18 p.m. when the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that an individual had been stabbed at 115 Brookshire Lane, where they found Young.
During their investigation deputies determined there had been a domestic altercation between Young and a female they later identified as Walker, the release said.
She was taken into custody and is being held without bond in the Henry County Jail.
Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
