A North Chesterfield man has been identified as the body found Sunday in the backyard of a house in Spencer.
Brandon Jermal Lucas, 29, of 3203 S. Battleridge Drive in North Chesterfield, was shot to death apparently sometime early that morning, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated.
The death has been ruled a homicide, but no suspect has been identified.
The body was found around 8:30 behind the house at 400 Arrowhead Circle.
Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a call to the Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 Center of shots fired in the vicinity of that home at 1:46 a.m. Sunday and didn’t find anything. But a second 911 call at 8:18 about an apparent body seen in the yard led deputies to find what they described as the body of “a black male dressed in dark clothing.”
The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke, where dental records were used to identify the victim as Lucas.
A search of court records shows that Lucas had served prison time after a string of convictions in 2011 in Amelia County and Richmond.
In August 2011 he was sentenced in Amelia Circuit Court on three charges related to breaking and entering and given a total of 12 years in prison, all suspended.
But then in November he was convicted of statutory burglary in Richmond City Circuit Court and sentenced to 20 years, with 18 suspended.
No other details about the shooting or how it might have unfolded have been revealed.
Both 376 and 400 Arrowhead Circle are owned by Nathaniel Lowe, according to records on file with the Henry County Clerk’s office.
The Henry County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case and is encouraging anyone who may have information to come forward by calling 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
