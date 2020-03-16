egg_farm_road_wreck

This two-vehicle wreck occurred on Egg Farm Road in Patrick County Thursday afternoon.

 SUBMITTED BY PATRICK HENRY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT/

Stuart man arrested for burglaries of churches

jason_jarmaine_younger

Jason Jarmaine Younger

A Stuart man wanted on charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny has been arrested

Jason Jarmaine Younger, 35, of Fairystone Park Highway in Stuart was arrested about 6:20 p.m. Saturday at 4844 Fairystone Park Highway by Deputy C. L. Elgin, a release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Younger is charged with two counts of each offense for burglaries of the Ironbelt Christian Church on Feb. 9 and the Fresh Harvest Christian Church on Feb. 20.

The churches are located in the Fairystone/Woolwine area of Patrick County.

Younger is being held in the Patrick County jail.

Bill Wyatt, a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin,contributed to this report.

