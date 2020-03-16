Stuart man arrested for burglaries of churches
A Stuart man wanted on charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny has been arrested
Jason Jarmaine Younger, 35, of Fairystone Park Highway in Stuart was arrested about 6:20 p.m. Saturday at 4844 Fairystone Park Highway by Deputy C. L. Elgin, a release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Younger is charged with two counts of each offense for burglaries of the Ironbelt Christian Church on Feb. 9 and the Fresh Harvest Christian Church on Feb. 20.
The churches are located in the Fairystone/Woolwine area of Patrick County.
Younger is being held in the Patrick County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.