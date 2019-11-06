The cause and manner of death for Dr. Vincent K. Jones remain a mystery six weeks after he was found unconscious as federal investigators were about to arrest him.
“The results of Jones are still pending,” said Tracie Cooper, district administrator for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke. “We are still waiting on additional testing results.”
Cooper said there was no estimated time when the results of the tests would be available.
Jones had been indicted on seven counts after an investigation by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration that began in August 2017 showed Jones wrote 449 prescriptions for controlled substances to three of employees of his Community Family Care in Collinsville.
The prescriptions, written between 2014 and 2019, amounted to 44,850 dosage units.
On May 1, Jones was prohibited by the Virginia Board of Medicine from writing prescriptions for Schedule II and III narcotics.
In July a Federal search warrant was issued and searches were conducted at Jones’ residence on Cardinal Lane and at Community Family Care in Collinsville. The warrants alleged there was probable cause to believe that Jones had been illegally distributing controlled substances and others were using his practice to distribute Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances (namely oxycodone and hydrocodone-acetaminophen and possibly others) and to commit health care fraud and wire fraud in violation of federal law.
On Sept. 23, at 8:30 a.m. a neighbor stated she saw Jones leave his home on Cardinal Lane in Martinsville. At 8:55 a.m. the neighbor observed several vehicles pull up and park on Cardinal Lane. Officers exited the vehicles as knocked on the door.
According to the 911 log, at 11:29 a.m. Martinsville Police arrived at property owned by Jones on Ruths Creed Road. Additional law enforcement arrived at 12:15 p.m. At 12:43 p.m. an officer located an “unresponsive subject” later identified as Jones by United States Attorney Thomas Cullen.
Cullen said a DEA agent acted promptly to administer emergency, life-saving care and called for medical transport.
The Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad arrived at 12:53 p.m. and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. At 1:36 p.m. they arrived at Sovah-Martinsville Hospital with the patient.
The Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Jones died the following day, on Sept. 24, and an autopsy was performed on Sept. 25.
The United States Attorney’s Office dismissed the indictment against Jones on Oct. 9.
