A vehicle trying to elude pursuing police slammed into an oncoming car on Memorial Boulevard and sent two people to the hospital with apparently life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night.
The chase began at about 9:15 when Virginia State Police attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee with Oklahoma license plates. A chase ensued southbound on Virginia Avenue, and radio traffic from one of the pursuing officers indicated speeds were approaching 100 mph.
At the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Fayette Street, the Jeep turned south on Memorial Boulevard and collided nearly head-on with a white, 4-door sedan.
Airbags were deployed on both vehicles, and two occupants of the sedan were transported to Sovah-Martinsville. Neither the details of their injuries nor the status of their care is known, although Martinsville Police Deputy Chief Rob Fincher did say Wednesday afternoon that both victims are alive.
The Jeep came to rest in the parking lot of Womack Electronics, and its two occupants fled on foot. The Martinsville Police K-9 unit was brought in, and a search was underway.
Neither the Virginia State Police nor the MPD has identified the men or their descriptions.
Fincher said "the suspect was apprehended" -- using the singular term when two men were seen leaving the Jeep -- and did not say if investigators are looking for any other suspects.
There also has been no release of the name of the Jeep’s owner.
Virginia State Police were investigating the Jeep and giving particular attention to the contents located in the rear of the vehicle.
There has been no indication of why police began the pursuit.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard were closed while debris spread over a wide area was being removed by a Martinsville Public Works crew.
The road was remained closed around 11 p.m. Tuesday as wreckers remained onsite awaiting police investigators to finish processing the scene and allow them to remove the vehicles.
Fincher said his department only assisted the VSP, and he did "not want to speak on their case."
VSP Sgt. Rick Garletts has not responded to repeated questions for information involving the pursuit or the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.