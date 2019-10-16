An Ararat man is in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times late Sunday night.
Justin Sinclair Hawks, 29, of The Hollow Road was transported early Monday morning to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, a Patrick County Sheriff’s Office release said.
His condition was upgraded from serious to stable on Wednesday, PCSO Investigator Tyler Wilson said.
An acquaintance of Hawks’, Larry Dale Puckett, 57, of Pedigo Ridge Road in Claudville, has been arrested and charged in the stabbing.
Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said Puckett and Hawks had been involved in an ongoing dispute that allegedly led to the stabbing.
Deputies found Hawks at a neighbor’s house on The Hollow Road just before midnight.
A few hours later, the release said, Deputy Noah Wolfe located and arrested Puckett in a residence where he was staying, about a mile or so from where Hawks was found.
“Mr. Hawks was trying to help out Mr. Puckett,” Wilson said Wednesday, “and he [Puckett] didn’t much like what he had to say.”
Puckett is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and is being held without bail.
The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Wilson at 276-692-5123.
