Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General Market, 2426 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Radio traffic indicated two men, one dressed in black and the other in camouflage fatigues, entered the store and demanded money. It is unknown if a gun was produced or if the robbers only indicated that they had a gun.
The incident is similar to a robbery that had occurred about 23 hours earlier at the Neighborhood Market in Martinsville, but it is unknown at this time if they are related.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry has not responded to requests for additional information this morning.
