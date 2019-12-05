Collinsville man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs
A Collinsville man was arrested following a raid of a business and his residence on charges he was in possession of illegal drugs he was planning to distribute, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s office investigators and agents from the Virginia State Police and the Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday executed search warrants at at A&E Auto Sales, 4000 Virginia Ave., and at 359 Paul St. in Collinsville as part of an undercover investigation into the distribution of cocaine, the release said.
The searches yielded in excess of 1 pound of cocaine, a small quantity of marijuana, three firearms and $10,179 in cash. Seven vehicles, a boat, an ATV and a trailer also were seized.
The approximate street value of the narcotics is in excess of $20,000, the release said.
Tamon Dorell Witcher, 31, of 359 Paul St. was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute (felony).
He was released on a $7500 unsecured bond.
The suspected narcotics will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.
Anyone having information pertaining to narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime.
From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.