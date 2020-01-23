A Collinsville man was indicted this week by a Henry County Circuit Court Grand Jury on charges that he raped his girlfriend and then tried to burn down their apartment.
David A. Thomas-Martin, aka David Andreas Martin, 22, of Collinsville allegedly committed rape by having sexual intercourse with a cohabitant against her will on or about March 15, the indictment filed with the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s office states.
And when that was done, the indictment said, he is charged with having forced, threatened or intimidated the victim by malicious wounding, strangulation and attempted arson.
Powerful details in the case are contained in a report filed by Henry County Sheriff’s Investigator R.M. Turner and in comments from the woman who has alleged that Thomas-Martin assaulted her.
Thomas-Martin was charged March 19 with rape, abduction, malicious wounding and strangulation and was jailed in the Henry County jail without bond. After his indictment, he appeared this week in court, when it was decided he would be appointed a public defender.
He is scheduled to return to Henry County Circuit Court on Feb. 12.
Turner wrote in his report that Thomas-Martin and the woman had been “boyfriend and girlfriend and have been together for a year and four months.
He said the alleged victim “was woken up by Thomas-Martin attempting to pull her pants down. As Thomas-Martin was trying to pull her pants down, the victim continued to fight with him to keep her pants pulled up.”
Turner’s report states Thomas-Martin eventually succeeded in pulling down the victim’s pants and that he got on top of her and engaged in sexual intercourse for approximately 30 to 45 minutes.
The woman told Turner that she tried to call out for help numerous times but that Thomas-Martin put his hands over her mouth so that she was unable to yell.
“When he removed his hands from her mouth, he put his hands around her neck and stated, ‘[Expletive], I will kill you,’” Turner’s report stated.
The alleged victim said Thomas-Martin began to squeeze her throat until it was hard for her to breathe.
“When I was speaking with the victim, she had red marks around her neck,” Turner said. “She stated those injuries came from Thomas-Martin.”
The report states that eventually Thomas-Martin is alleged to have stopped raping her and told her to sit on the edge of the bed so they could talk.
Turner wrote that the alleged victim said she “asked Thomas-Martin if she could put her pants on because they were on the other side of the bed, and he replied, ‘No.’”
Turner said the woman said she felt like she was being confined because she was scared of what Thomas-Martin would do to her if she tried to leave, and when she refused to cooperate, Thomas-Martin put a lighter to her leg and lit the flame.
“The victim showed me the injury on her leg, and it appeared as if a lighter had been put to her leg,” Turner wrote. “The victim started to yell for help again once Thomas-Martin burned her leg.”
Turner’s report states after the alleged victim yelled, Thomas-Martin pushed her up against the wall and put his hands over her mouth.
“Then he got his hands off of her mouth, and he put them around her neck again and began to choke her again,” Turner said.
That was when, Turner wrote, Thomas-Martin’s brother came in the room and “broke it up,” he said.
Turner said Thomas-Martin began denying anything had happened and that he then “walked over to a pile of clothes in the bedroom and stated, ‘If I’m going to die, we’re all going to die.’
“He then set the clothes on fire inside of the residence.”
A search warrant indicated that burned clothes were found in the bedroom where the alleged rape took place.
The records indicate a DNA test was conducted from the alleged victim and that a DNA profile of the victim was developed as well as “one additional contributor.”
“If further DNA testing is desired, swabs from David Andreas Thomas-Martin’s cheek would have to be obtained,” wrote Kathleen Holznagle, a forensic scientist with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science.
There was nothing in the paperwork on file with the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s office to indicate if a DNA profile of Thomas-Martin had been made or had been scheduled.
