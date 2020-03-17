A Collinsville man was shot Tuesday afternoon at his home, and police are looking for three people thought to be involved.
The shooting occurred at about 1:51 p.m. when the 911 Communications Center received a call indicating someone had been shot at 79 Ridgemont Circle in Collinsville, a release from Henry County Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Davis stated.
Deputies arrived and found Jeffrie Bernard Hairston Jr., 30, with a "non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his buttocks."
Davis said that Hairston was transported to Sovah-Martinsville, where he was treated and released.
Hairston told police he knew one of the three people who had entered his home through the front door. He told them once the three were inside, one person produced a small-caliber rifle and demanded money, then he fired the rifle, and the bullet struck Hairston.
The release from Davis did not say if any money was stolen.
Davis said the two people Hairston did not recognize were males wearing dark-colored, hooded shirts and masks.
This incident remains under investigation, and anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
