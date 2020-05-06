Court dates have been set for three men charged with a home break-in Martinsville that investigators say one of them helped pull off from the inside.
Rayquan Eugene Douglas, 20, of 1446 West Fayette Street in Martinsville and Xavier Antonio Gilbert, 27, of 3187 Bassett Heights in Bassett will face charges including grand larceny and abduction by force/intimidation on Aug. 11 in Martinsville Circuit Court.
Court dockets had shown Douglas originally scheduled to appear Wednesday.
These charges relate to an incident when five males wearing masks and brandishing handguns broke into the home of Kelly Sparks at 1008 Memorial Blvd. in Martinsville at 2 a.m. on July 8.
Sparks, Ryan Ward of Martinsville and three other people were in the house at the time. Martinsville Police Sgt. Leroy Ratcliffe wrote in the criminal complaint that “all of the subjects present were forcibly detained and robbed."
Ward was charged with playing a part in the crime, because, as Ratcliffe explained in his report, Ward had planned the crime and “was in the home pretending to get robbed as well, but had set up the robbery.”
Ratcliffe’s report said that “the males were carrying guns and made several threats to the residents. During the robbery, Kelly Sparks was beaten multiple times.”
He indicated the robbers “took four cell phones, a class ring, wallets, and a Nike gym bag with numerous items valued over $500.”
According to a previous report, Ward’s charges appear to have been dismissed in September but apparently were reinstated in February.
Ward is charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to rob and three counts of grand larceny. His next hearing is May 19.
Douglas is charged with robbery, conspiracy to rob, robbery of residence with gun, armed burglary, use of firearm in a felony first offense, four counts of abduction by force/intimidation and three counts of grand larceny.
Gilbert is charged with robbery, conspiracy to rob, robbery of residence with gun, armed burglary, use of firearm in a felony first offense, 4 counts of abduction by force/intimidation and a charge of grand larceny.
A charge of forcible sodomy against Gilbert was dismissed on Sept. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.