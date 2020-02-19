A defective headlight led Henry County Sheriff's deputies on a chase last week that resulted in the arrest of a woman on a variety of charges.
The incident began about 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 13, when a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a vehicle that had a defective headlight.
Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Davis said the driver then fled, and the deputy began pursuit on Trent Hill Road in Bassett.
The Virginia State Police joined in the chase, which lasted about 35 minutes, Davis said, and during the pursuit the vehicle crossed the double center line into the oncoming lane.
The chase ended when the vehicle was stopped safely in the Horsepasture area.
The driver, Kelsey Renee Moles, was charged with felony child endangerment, felony elude police and related driving charges.
She was taken into custody and jailed in the Henry County jail without bond.
