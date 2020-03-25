The Rockingham County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the robbery of the Dollar General in Reidsville on Friday appears connected to the string of robberies that have occurred in the region.
Investigators are seeking leads on the robbery, which occurred at 10:29 p.m. at the store at 3414 U.S. 158. That's when a man wearing a camouflage jacket and two men wearing dark clothing with their faces covered and wearing gloves forced two clerks at gunpoint to remove cash from two safes. The robbers also stole an unknown amount of cigarettes.
Another break-in occurred at that same Dollar General, at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday, when two men threw a brick through the front glass door and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarettes. Both were wearing masks and gloves, but investigators said they do not think they were the same men in the string of robberies.
"In viewing the footage, the clothing does not appear to be the same individuals from the first robbery and they are not believed to be connected at this time," a release from the Rockingham Sheriff's Office stated.
Two men on Monday night robbed the Food Lion in Stanleytown of an undisclosed amount of money, the third similar robbery in Martinsville and Henry County this month and the sixth in Martinsville, Danville and Henry County and in Rockingham, Alamance and Guilford counties in North Carolina.
"At this point we are confident in saying the robberies [in Martinsville and Henry County] are connected," HSCO Captain Wayne Davis said.
Davis said his department was working with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and the Danville Police Department.
On March 4, the Neighborhood Market at 707 Memorial Blvd. N. in Martinsville was robbed and the following day the Dollar General Market at 2426 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville was robbed. Another robbery occurred at the Family Dollar store at 8293 NC 87 in Wentworth, N.C., on March 18, at around 10:20 p.m., and then at 11:30 that same night two men attempted to rob the Food Lion at 607 W. Main Street in Danville, just after it closed. But an alarm went off, and the men fled.
In all cases, no one was injured while the crimes were being committed.
Security camera footage shows the two robbers to be wearing similar clothing in all the robberies.
Anyone having information regarding these robberies is asked to call the HCSO at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
