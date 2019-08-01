Authorities have arrested a few more dozen of the 191 people indicted on drug charges in June in Patrick County after a nearly 2-year narcotics investigation.
In all, more than 100 people have been arrested.
Arrest reports from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office for the period between July 9 and July 31 listed about 30 people who were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Patrick County drug indictments. Numerous ones of them are from Martinsville and Henry County.
A Patrick County special grand jury convened June 6 and 7 and returned more than 650 indictments on 191 people. Approximately 35 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies assembled the morning of June 18 and began arresting those named in the indictments.
Most of the charges are for distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, and there are a number of charges for conspiracy to distribute drugs and firearms charges related to distribution, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said in a previous interview.
Paul Collins is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801, ext. 236.