A man who failed to stop his vehicle for law enforcement agents in North Carolina was arrested Thursday evening when that vehicle crashed near Ridgeway while being pursued.
James Leon Murray Jr., 30, no address disclosed, was charged with felonious restraint and felony fleeing to elude arrest, in addition to several arrest warrants issued before the pursuit, a release from the Rockingham County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office said.
The charges emerged after Rockingham County deputies said Murray failed to stop while northbound on N.C. Highway 8 between Eden, N.C., and Ridgeway.
The report said that at approximately 7:48 p.m. Thursday deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that they said was being operated in a careless manner.
When the driver refused to stop, the report said, a passenger jumped from the vehicle and was injured seriously.
The suspect’s vehicle then sped into Virginia, where Henry County Sheriff’s deputies joined in the pursuit.
That vehicle crashed at the intersection of Virginia Highway 87 and Old Leaksville Road in Ridgeway, and the driver fled on foot, the report said.
He was caught a short distance from the crash site by deputies from both sheriff’s offices.
The name of the passenger who allegedly jumped from the suspect’s victory was not disclosed, and neither were that person’s alleged injuries or medical condition.
Murray is being held in the Henry County Detention Center pending extradition to North Carolina.
