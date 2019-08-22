A judge found sufficient evidence Thursday to send to Henry County Circuit Court five charges against a Martinsville man arrested after an undercover investigation of drug distribution.
General District Court Judge Jimmy McGarry “certified” to the grand jury felony charges against James Bradley Young, 31, of 2421 Spencer Preston Road in Martinsville for possession of 100 grams or more of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell, give or distribute it; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance while possessing a firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon; and maintaining or operating a fortified drug house.
These charges followed a search by law enforcement on May 30 at Young’s residence and a storage unit he is alleged to have leased.
The application for that first search warrant, dated May 16 and written by Investigator B.T. Whitlock of Henry County Sheriff’s Office, alleged that within the preceding 72 hours, a sheriff’s office confidential informant was used to make a controlled purchase of a crystal-like substance at Young’s residence on Spencer Preston Road.
“This substance was purchased from James B. Young and field-tested positive, using a NARK II approved test kit ... for the presence of methamphetamine,” Whitlock wrote in the search-warrant application. “While inside of the residence, this same confidential informant observed a larger quantity of the same crystal-like substance, digital scales and a security system with video cameras.”
This document said controls were put in place by Whitlock, including searching the confidential informant before and after the purchase, and neither search showed the confidential informant to have money or contraband.
The sheriff’s office also had provided cash to the confidential informant to make the controlled purchase, and the serial numbers for those bills were recorded by investigators.
Immediately after making a purchase, the confidential informant turned over the crystal-like substance to Whitlock. The confidential informant also wore a monitoring/recording device during the purchase, which was monitored by Whitlock.
In court Thursday, Young’s lawyer, Matthew Clark, asked Whitlock numerous questions about the confidential informant, the controlled purchase and especially why the search warrant was not executed until May 30 – 14 days after it was issued and one day before the 15-day deadline.
Whitlock indicated the search warrant was not executed primarily because of scheduling issues involving the personnel needed to conduct the search. He said surveillance was done of the house between May 16 and the time the search was conducted May 30, and no additional alleged drug activity was observed.
Clark argued that completing the search within the 15-day deadline was not enough in and of itself for the search to be legal. Clark argued there still needed to be probable cause to conduct the search May 30.
“We submit this [case] has gone stale,” Clark said, arguing there was no longer probable cause to conduct the search on May 30.
Henry County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dawn Futrell argued that it took time to assemble the law enforcement team that conducted the search, trying to ensure the safety of the officers, the defendant and anyone else on the property and that the delay was justified.
Judge McGarry ruled that the delay was justified.
According to a criminal complaint and court testimony Thursday, when officers arrived to conduct the search at Young’s residence, they found a heavy, steel, retractable gate at the front door that was sufficient to impede entry into the home. However, this gate was not padlocked, and officers were able to enter.
During the search Young was located in a Ford Explorer. Also in that vehicle officers found a loaded Century Arms 9 mm pistol as well as a quantity of a tan powder substance that field-tested positive for the presence of heroin.
Officers also found a container hanging in a tree, and inside the container was a crystal-like substance that weighed more than 100 grams and field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
In Young’s pockets officers found a tan substance and a crystal substance, Whitlock testified.
In a bedroom inside the home, officers found more than $2,200 and documents, Whitlock testified.
The criminal complaint said Young, after being read his Miranda rights, is alleged to have told investigators that he was “the owner of all of the items located on the property. In addition, Young admitted to further distributing both methamphetamine and heroin.”
The inventory of property seized during the search listed: 9 mm pistol, $2,289 in currency, several cell phones, plastic box containing a crystal-like substance, baggie containing a green plant material, black container (which contained tan chunky substance, crystal-like substance, white powder substance, 11.5 assorted pills, digital scales and packaging material), glass smoking devices, container with a plastic bag containing a chunky substance, plastic container and plastic bag.
Other items listed included a notebook, 60-inch TV, DVR, courtyard paperwork, various titles, Woodforest bank account receipts, miscellaneous notebooks and documents, 1998 Green Ford Explorer, 1996 Honda four-wheeler, shotgun, lawn mower, various keys, crystal-like substance and tan powder substance.
A search also was conducted May 30 at a storage unit alleged to have been leased by Young at 2085 Rives Road in Martinsville, according to search warrant documents filed by Investigator Darrell Foley of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. There was no testimony about that search at Thursday’s hearing.
But, according to an inventory in the warrant, investigators seized from that search 13 rifles, three shotguns, eight handguns, rifle and handgun magazines, rifle and handgun ammunition, portable scales and packaging material, miscellaneous jewelry and coins, a plastic box containing brown substance, handgun cases, tillers, a minibike, a dirt bike, an ATV, an air compressor, an auger bit, a chopsaw, a backpack blower, Weedeaters, a minbike, 17 chainsaws, a tool set, drills, air tools, power tools and a scooter.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office had said in a release dated May 30 that the two searched had yielded approximately three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, one-quarter of a pound of heroin, a small quantity of marijuana, 26 firearms and $2,200 in cash. Investigators estimated the street value of the narcotics at more than $30,000.
Paul Collins is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801, ext. 236.