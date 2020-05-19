An Eden woman is in the Henry County jail after law enforcement reports being led through three counties at speeds up to 100 mph.
Virginia State Police say they were notified by police in Rockingham County, North Carolina of a pursuit involving a 2015 Jeep Patriot heading north on Route 220 near the Virginia line around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The North Carolina units broke off the chase in Henry County when they lost sight of the vehicle.
A Virginia State Police trooper saw the vehicle on Route 220 near the Martinsville city limits and picked up the chase.
The vehicle continued north on Route 220 through Martinsville and Collinsville at a high rate of speed, police report.
The chase continued through Henry County and into Franklin County before coming to an end at the intersection of Route 220 and Route 40 in Rocky Mount.
Police report using a tire deflation device at the intersection to force the Jeep to stop.
After a 52-mile chase, Heather Marie Ward, 25, was arrested by VSP Sgt. D.W. McBride without incident and charged with felony eluding and reckless driving.
Authorities in North Carolina were attempting to stop Ward after a report of someone firing a gun into a building.
A K-9 unit tracked down a firearm that police say was thrown from the Jeep during the pursuit through Henry County.
Ward is scheduled for arraignment in Henry County General District Court on Wednesday at 8:15 a.m.
Additional charges are pending in North Carolina, police report.
