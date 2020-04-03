A Fieldale man is in the New River Valley Regional Jail under no bond after being charged Tuesday with assault and battery at the West-End Delimart on West Main Street in Radford.
Hoover Ray Meeks, Jr. is suspected of threatening store employees with a knife, Radford Police reported. Meeks left before police arrived, but he was stopped and arrested a short time later.
Meeks was charged with three counts of assault and battery and one count of reckless driving.
Meeks appeared in Radford General District Court on Thursday and was assigned a public defender. He is due back in court on June 18.
