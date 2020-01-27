A teenager who last winter was playing basketball at Patrick County High School today finds himself in jail and charged with second-degree murder in a shooting at a nearby church.
Lonnie Deandre Reynolds, 18, of 12 Kelly Mill Road is in the Patrick County jail without bail on charges that he killed Damien Lamont Hairston, 27, of Martinsville.
According to a release from Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith, Hairston died Sunday evening as the result of a single gunshot wound, and Reynolds was arrested Monday morning.
The shooting appeared to have occurred in the parking lot of True Gospel Baptist Church.
A large police presence was on scene about 10 p.m. Sunday, and the church parking lot was roped off.
True Gospel Baptist is on Virginia Route 8 in Stuart, near the entrance to Patrick County High School.
That’s where Reynolds was the starting point guard for the Cougars as a junior. He had not returned to the team for his senior season.
Reynolds was a 3-year starter and one of the Cougars’ leading scorers in 2018-19. Known as a prolific outside shooter as well as a good defensive player, he often led the team in steals and rebounds.
He also played junior varsity football at Patrick County in 2016.
Now, in addition to the murder charge, he also is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a school and reckless handling of a firearm.
The investigation is being led by sheriff’s Investigator Tyler Wilson, and the Virginia State Police assisted in processing evidence at the crime scene, according to the release.
Smith said the investigation is ongoing and declined to provide further information.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.
