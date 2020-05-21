A former Henry County Sheriff's deputy has been charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in her home last week, the Martinsville Bulletin has learned.
David Morse, of Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County, was brought by state police to the Martinsville City Jail on Wednesday evening on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper confirmed. He is being held without bond.
The Virginia State Police said that the body of Pamela S. Morse, 63, was found by her husband at their Wingfield Orchard Road home at 8 a.m. last week. when he returned home Wednesday last week.
The name of Pamela S. Morse’s husband was not included in a release and authorities have not confirmed if she is related to the man charged in her death.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry turned the case over to state police just hours after the investigation began last week and Draper said any further questions would have to be answered by them.
Authorities have yet to confirm how Pamela Morse died or how long she might have been dead when her body was discovered the morning of May 13.
Her body were sent to the Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner, Western District, in Roanoke to determine the cause of death, state police report.
The medical examiner's office would not confirm for the Bulletin a cause of death on Thursday, and instead referred all media inquiries back to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
As a sheriff's deputy, David Morse was among the investigators assigned to the still-unsolved shooting deaths of Michael, Mary and Jennifer Short in 2002. He retired from the sheriff's office roughly a decade ago.
Last week, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the scene on Wingfield Orchard Road and soon contacted the state police to conduct the investigation. Perry, when asked why his office handed the investigation to another agency, simply noted that the case was in the hands of the state police. State police spokesman Sgt. Richard Garletts, in turn, said he did not know why the case was given to his agency.
State police investigators who responded to the scene learned that a red 2010 Jeep Compass was missing from the driveway. A bulletin was issued for that vehicle, which was found hours later in Henry, a town in Franklin County, state police report.
Garletts later reported that investigators were processing the Jeep for evidence and questioning several possible witnesses.
