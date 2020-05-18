Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester is pointing to a Martinsville Bulletin article as the reason to hold a local sexual assault case in another courthouse.
A motion to change venue filed in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s office on March 18 states: “The Commonwealth believes, based upon an article published by the Martinsville Bulletin dated March 10, that it cannot receive a fair and impartial trial in Henry County or the City of Martinsville.”
“The Commonwealth submits that a majority of the information contained within the article is inaccurate or is surrounded by fallacies even with some accurate statements,” the motion states.
The article is a report on Charlie Wayne Whitlow of Bassett, charged with breaking in a woman’s home at night and sexually assaulting her. Whitlow maintains that the woman, with whom he shares a child, invited him in.
Nester’s motion states that the article did not use the “standard language of the code section” of the criminal charges filed against Whitlow while also noting that the article was not based on the full police report, but a summary report that is on file in the clerk’s office. The full police report is not available to the public.
The Bulletin questioned Nester for the story, but he would not provide answers, stating instead that he did not intend to “try the case in the paper.”
The change-of-venue motion also refers to a Henry County Investigator named in the article because he is listed as the author of a police report found in the court. But the motion points out that the investigator is not listed in Nester’s files nor in Whitlow’s account in court records of what happened.
The motion notes that a restraining order “came after the charges were obtained,” and not before events as described in the article and faults the Bulletin for including such multiple sources as preliminary hearing transcripts and motions filed by the defense and not relying solely on the police report.
“What the article treats as a fact in evidence is in reality a statement made in the defendant’s motion,” Nester’s motion states. “Language used in the article is highly prejudicial against the Commonwealth and will interfere with the Commonwealth’s right to have a fair and impartial jury.”
The article was first published online with the headline “Bassett man says former lover invited him in, but he’s on trial for numerous felonies.”
The following day the same article was published in print with the headline “Did woman invite ex-lover inside?”
States Nester’s motion: “The title is highly inflammatory and implies that the defendant is innocent although he has not yet been to trial for the crimes alleged ... Further, the way the article is written, the word choice and quotes the author decided to use, clearly demonstrate the author’s opinion that the defendant is innocent of these charges.”
Nester’s office subpoenaed Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Martinsville Bulletin, for statistical data relating to the number of people that have viewed the story online and subscribe to the print edition of the paper.
It is the “’third most trending story’” and “implies many people have read it,” the motion states.
“The Commonwealth believes that the article in its entirety leaves anyone who reads it with the impression that the defendant should be found not guilty,” Nester’s motion states.
Martinsville Attorney Roscoe Reynolds is defending Whitlow and filed a request on April 7 to dismiss Nester’s motion to change the venue.
“The defendant at this stage of the proceeding is presumed to be innocent,” Reynolds wrote. “One newspaper article does not amount to extensive pretrial publicity.”
A Monday hearing on Nester’s push for a change of venue has been continued until June 8 at 2 p.m. in Henry County Circuit Court.
