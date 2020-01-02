A Ridgeway resident has been arrested and charged with a string of burglaries after he was found inside a storage facility on New Year’s Day.
Bradley Franklin Ferguson, 40, of 573 Old Mill Road was arrested when Henry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a possible breaking-and-entering at the Keepsake Storage at 3395 Greensboro Road in Martinsville, a sheriff’s office release said.
A subsequent search warrant executed at a third address found numerous items reported missing in multiple other cases in the area of Greensboro Road that involved breaking and entering and grand larceny, the release said.
Deputies found the man they identified as Ferguson inside the facility when they arrived at Keepsake Storage. The report said he was detained without incident
A search at 2034 Rives Road in Martinsville and found numerous items that they associated with prior cases, the release said.
Ferguson was charged with two counts of felony grand larceny, two counts of felony breaking-and-entering and one count of felony possession of burglary tools.
He is being held without bond at the Henry County Jail.
All other cases that are related to Ferguson will be direct indicted at a later date, the release said.
Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276- 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.