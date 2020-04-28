EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Damien Shane Arrington of Fieldale was charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of firearm in a felony first offense and malicious shooting/throwing at train/car. The offenses allegedly happened April 4. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Nicholas Giles Cameron of Martinsville was charged with entering structure to commit assault and battery and possession of burglary tools. The offenses allegedly happened March 26, resulting in arrest April 3. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Anthony Aaron Moore of Martinsville was charged with robbery on or near street. The offense allegedly happened March 10, resulting in arrest March 24. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Samantha Sue Moorefield of Bassett was charged with grand larceny and entering structure to commit assault and battery. The offenses allegedly happened June 15, resulting in arrest March 30. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Jaylan Da’Quon Price of Martinsville was charged with robbery of bank with use of a gun and use of firearm in felony first offense. The offenses allegedly happened March 21. The April 8 arraignment hearing was rescheduled to July.
David Aaron Clark of Collinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened March 18. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of obtaining money under false pretense-$500 or more against William Edgar Smith of Bassett.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of unlawful wounding against Lesman Frad Herrera-Matamoros of Westwego, La. The offense allegedly happened March 26.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of entering a structure to commit assault and battery and destruction of property estimated at $1,000 or more against Glynn Ocie Camp of Sandy Ridge, N.C. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 13.
Courtney Leigh Helms of Martinsville was charged with attempted robbery of a residence. The offense allegedly happened March 17, resulting in arrest March 23. The next hearing is scheduled for May.
Christopher Justin Stegall of Bassett was charged with grand larceny and obtaining money under false pretense-$500 or more. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 20, 2019, resulting in arrest June 17. The next hearing is scheduled for April 30.
Robert Wayne Williams of Bassett was charged with grand larceny-auto theft. The offense allegedly happened March 24. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Warren Doty Clark of Ridgeway was charged with entering structure to commit assault and battery. The offense allegedly happened July 21, resulting in arrest Jan. 18. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Cory Lamont Martin of Martinsville was charged with two counts of assault and battery. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 13. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Robert James Oakley II of Basset was charged with schedule I-II drug possession and gun possession with schedule I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 12, resulting in arrest Aug. 27. The next hearing is scheduled for August.
A judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Darius Montray Ellis of Bassett.
Dytanya Feshawn Porter of Martinsville was charged with DWI second offense and driving after being declared habitual offender. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 9. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Richard Lee Putman of Fieldale was charged with malicious wounding. The offense allegedly happened April 8. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Harry Poindexter Stallard Jr. of Fieldale was charged with buying/receiving stolen goods valued at $200 or more. The offense allegedly happened April 8. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Amanda Kay Young of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny-auto theft. The offense allegedly happened April 4, resulting in arrest April 9. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of robbery of a residence, grand larceny, and burglary-entering building to rape against Thomas Eugene Doran of Winston-Salem, N.C. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 12, resulting in arrest Jan. 13.
Cesar Emmanuel Pena of Kernersville, N.C., was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 8. The next hearing is scheduled for August.
Terry Lee Massey of Axton was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 28. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.