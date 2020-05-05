EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Damien Shane Arrington of Fieldale was charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of firearm in a felony first offense and malicious shooting/throwing at train or car. The offenses allegedly happened April 4. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Shane Douglas Mullins of Bassett was charged with forgery-public records, forgery- employ as true and obtaining money under false pretense-$500 or more. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 18, resulting in arrest Feb. 26. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Kevin Wade Anthony of Patrick Springs was charged with schedule I-II drug possession, eluding police, grand larceny, and burglary at night to commit felony. The offenses allegedly happened April 4. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Justin Omar James of Martinsville was charged with entering structure to commit assault and battery. The offense allegedly happened April 12. The next hearing is scheduled for mid-May.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of burglary-enter building to rape, robbery of a residence, grand larceny and petty larceny against Diagano Bellano of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 12, 2019, resulting in arrest Jan. 13.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of burglary-enter building to rape, robbery of a residence, grand larceny and petty larceny against Thomas Eugene Doran of Winston-Salem, N.C. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 12, 2019, resulting in arrest Jan. 13.
Jeremiah Howard Street of Martinsville was charged with four counts of obtaining money under false pretense-$500 or more and a charge of forgery-employ as true. The offenses allegedly happened May 17 through May 22. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Landrick Marcus Daniels of Martinsville was charged with assault of law enforcement/Department of Corrections person. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 2. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Kevin Wade Anthony of Patrick Springs was charged with schedule I-II drug possession, eluding police, grand larceny and burglary at night to commit felony. The offenses allegedly happened April 14. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Michael Bruce Ernest of Collinsville was charged with receiving stolen/aid in concealing firearm and possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 11, resulting in arrest March 4. The next hearing is scheduled for late May.
Callie Elizabeth Martin of Bassett was charged with three counts of forgery-employ as true. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 26 through Dec. 31, resulting in arrest Jan. 25. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of shoplifting third offense against Daniel Richard Spencer III of Danville. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 5, resulting in arrest Feb. 18.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of second-degree murder and possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon against Thomas Christopher McDowell of Fieldale. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of malicious assault- victim injured and use of firearm in a felony first offense. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 18.
Harry Poindexter Stallard Jr. of Fieldale was charged with receiving/buying stolen goods valued at $200 or more. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of receiving/buying stolen goods misdemeanor offense. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with 5 months and 16 days suspended, and ordered to pay $200 plus costs. The offense happened April 8.
Wesley Thompson Martin of Appomattox was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 27, resulting in arrest Nov. 8. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Kasie Taylor Cannaday of Martinsville was charged with conspiracy to sell/distribute schedule III drug, schedule III drug possession, and delivering drugs to poisoner. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 19, resulting in arrest Jan. 3. The next hearing is scheduled for late May.
