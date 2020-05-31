EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Landon A. Boyette of Madison Heights was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened March 21. The next hearing is scheduled for August.
Whitney Kiara Mitchell of Eden was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened March 20. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Adam Bradford Moss of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened March 20. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Adam Lee Helton of Stuart was charged with methamphetamine distribution of 10 grams or more. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 17. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Gregory Clark Childress of Ridgeway was charged with obtaining prescription by fraud. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 25, resulting in arrest Feb. 13. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Don Ruben Draper of Fieldale was charged with driving after declared habitual offender. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 31, resulting in arrest March 6. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of meth distribution of 10 grams of more, possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon, and gun possession with schedule I-II drug against Charles Junior McMillan of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 16.
Nelson Franklin Gray of Martinsville was charged with failure to return property to bail bondsman-property valued at $500 or more. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 7, resulting in arrest Jan. 1. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Timothy Daniel Fulp of Stoneville, N.C., was charged with eluding police. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 13, resulting in arrest April 20. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Gerald McKinley Lyons of Axton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The offense allegedly happened April 18. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Jaylan Da’Quon Price of Martinsville was charged with bank robbery with a gun and use of firearm in a felony first offense. The offenses allegedly happened March 21. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
A judge dismissed a charge of attempted robbery of a residence against Courtney Leigh Helms of Martinsville.
Steven Matthew Nelson of Bassett was charged with petty larceny. He pleaded no contest to an amended charge of larceny-second conviction. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 45 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $100 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 30.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny against Crystal Anne Grimsley of Bassett.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of grand larceny and possession of burglary tools against Michael Thomas Brown of Bassett.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Christina A. Goins of Patrick Springs.
Tammi Marie Snuffer of Ridgeway was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 24. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Jesse Ethan Bolt of Bassett was charged with possession of burglary tools and grand larceny. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 23. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Sheila Gaye Dillon of Bassett was charged with possession of burglary tools and grand larceny. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 23. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Sandra Kay Dishman of Bassett was charged with possession of burglary tools and grand larceny. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 23. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
Karlos Phillip Allen of Ridgeway was charged with grand larceny: auto theft. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 6. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
Justin Zachery Pruitt of Axton was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 14, resulting in arrest Jan. 3. The next hearing is scheduled for August.
Gennevieve Radford McGhee of Ridgeway was charged with grand larceny-auto theft. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 2, resulting in arrest April 13. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
John Lincoln Turner of Bassett was charged with grand larceny-auto theft. The offense allegedly happened March 24. The next hearing is scheduled for late May.
Xavier Lysander Waller of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened March 24. The next hearing is scheduled for July.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of making a false statement on a criminal history consent form against Dock Walter Ramsey Jr. of Henry.
