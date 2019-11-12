EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of felony eluding/disregarding police against Taylor Lee Elliot of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened on Sept. 16.
Terry Lee Holley of Danville was charged with grand larceny of more than $500. The offense allegedly happened on Sept. 17. The next hearing is in mid-November.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of firearm larceny against Michael Warren Serdar of Mayodan, N.C. The offense allegedly happened on Oct. 20, 2018. The next hearing is in mid-November.
Artemio Trujillo-Conde of Collinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened on Sept. 15. The next hearing is in December.
A judge transferred to another jurisdiction a charge of felony petty larceny against Douglas Lason Penn of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened on Sept. 12.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against David Dillon Ives of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened on May 25.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of prisoner possession of unlawful chemical against Kimmarie Dawn Kennon of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened on June 8.
Jennifer Nicole Swinney of Axton was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and prisoner possession of unlawful chemical. The offense allegedly happened on June 8. The next hearing is in December.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of prisoner possession of unlawful chemical against Mikayla Jae Thomas of Collinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny and entering structure to commit assault and battery against Sheila Gaye Dillon of Bassett.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of unlawful use of motor vehicle (felony) against Ashley Michelle Belcher of Bassett.
Christopher Montegue Workman of Bassett was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened on June 5. The next hearing is in mid-November.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon against Erica Lynette Walker of Spencer. The offense allegedly happened on July 5.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transport of a weapon by a violent felon against Anthony Tyrone Menefee of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened on July 19.
Alvin Donnell Hunt of Martinsville was charged with a burn/bomb threat-accused older than 15. The offense allegedly happened on Sept 10. The next hearing is in January.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of failure to register as a sex offender against Albert Stevenson Canty of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened on July 6, resulting in arrest on July 30.
Duran Oshane Baker of Axton was charged with grand larceny and destruction of property with intent to steal-damage more than $1,000. The offense allegedly happened on Dec. 15, resulting in arrest on May 4. The next hearing is in late November.
A judge dismissed charges of grand larceny and destruction of property with intent to steal-damage more than $1,000 against Matthew David Perdue of Bassett.
