These indictments were handed down by the Henry County Circuit Court grand jury this week. There were 147 total indictments - 61 direct indictments and 86 regular indictments. Addresses of those indicted were not provided. Indictments reflect the charges as provided and do not mean guilt.
Direct indictments
Christopher Fredrick Belcher, 41, grand larceny of property valued at $500 or more on or about May 21.
Joshua Adam Cooke, 40, obstruction of justice on or about Oct. 27.
Latasha Ann Emerson aka Latasha Ann Raczkiewicz, 37, obtain money by false pretense-second offense on June 12.
Robert Owen Flora, 77, possession of child pornography, 9 counts of possession child pornography-second or subsequent offense on or about March 30.
Tyriese Lamaine Hairston, 42, assault and battery family/household member-third or subsequent offense on or about Aug. 12. Obstruction of justice on or about Oct. 3. Obstruction of justice on or about Oct. 8.
David William Hankins III, 27, felony shoplifting-$500 or more on or about Aug. 9.
Jamie Lynn Harbour, 41, grand larceny of property having a value of $500 or more between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15.
Douglas Wayne Harris, 52, trespassing, destruction of property less than $1,000 between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.
Christopher Lee Hess, 30, possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and trazodone on or about June 1.
Jonathan Wayne Hubbard, 52, possession of explosive material with intent to manufacture a bomb, manufacture bomb on or about Sept. 27.
Darius Tramaine Lane, 29, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute less than half an ounce, carry concealed weapon on or about July 3.
Steven Douglas Martin, 47, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute-third or subsequent offense, possession of firearm while possessing methamphetamine on or about Feb. 8.
Anthony Tyrone Menefee, 45, 2 counts of possession of oxycodone, possession of fentanyl, alprazolam, possession of a firearm while in possession of oxycodone and fentanyl on or about July 18.
Bradley Wayne Pegram, 27, possession of etizolam with intent to distribute, possession of LSD with intent to distribute, possession of 3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute greater than half an ounce but less than 5 pounds, possession of phenobarbital, possession of firearm while possessing schedule I controlled substance on or about Feb. 11.
Billy Joe Plaster, 41, possession of with intent to manufacture, sell, give or distribute methamphetamine on or about May 6.
Justin Zachery Pruitt, 23, grand larceny of property valued at $500 or more on or about Aug. 30, petit larceny of property valued at less than $500 on Aug. 13.
Eric Monte Reynolds, 50, 2 counts of felon carry concealed weapon-firearm and brass knuckles on or about Oct. 7.
Curtis Eugene Sparks Jr., 35, break and enter dwelling with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny of a firearm on or about June 27.
Abbagail Dawn Tilley, 23, possession of methamphetamine, hydromorphone, buprenorphine, naloxone and alprazolam on or about June 12.
Montino Marchan Tinsley, 35, 2 counts of possession of child pornography, second or subsequent violation between April 7 and May 14, seven counts of possession of child pornography being a second or subsequent offense between April 5 and May 14.
Amber Leigh Wyatt, 31, possession of alprazolam on or about May 6.
Regular indictments
Anthony Eric Anderson, 36, elude police, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, on or about Oct. 1.
Angela (NMN) Anthony, 49, malicious wounding of family/household member on or about Sept. 10.
Aaron Wayne Basham, 33, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense on or about Aug. 28.
Brandon David Bowles, 38, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on or about Aug. 1.
Joey Ray Brown, 44, possession of methamphetamine on or about Sept. 17.
Virginia Ann Browning, 47, felony failure to appear on or about Sept. 16.
Gerry Leonard Bullins Jr., 40, possession of firearm by felon on or about Sept. 29.
Nicholas Eric Cahoon, 22, felony destruction of property of $1,000 or more on or about Sept 14.
Kevin Dale Campbell, 51, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of firearm by violent felon, malicious wounding on or about Aug. 31.
Jeremy Todd Caron, 46, elude police, possession of heroin, on or about April 1. Two counts of felony failure to appear on or about Sept. 13.
Joshua Adam Cooke, 40, possession of firearm by violent felon on or about Oct. 27.
Robert Rhamad Crowder, 25, malicious wounding by mob on or about Aug. 1.
Rayquan Eugene Douglas, 20, malicious wounding by mob on or about Aug. 1.
Lynn Marie Eaton, 24, endanger life of a child on or about May 20.
Latasha Ann Emerson, aka Latasha Ann Raczkiewicz, 37, grand larceny of property with a value of $500 or more on or about June 11.
Lindsey Leigh Epling, 30, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on or about Sept. 24.
Robert Christopher Grogan, 31, obtaining money/property by false pretense-$500 or more on or about Sept. 9. Attempting to obtain money/property by false pretense-$500 or more on or about Sept. 23.
Jessica Daniell Hairston, 26, malicious wounding by mob on or about Aug. 1.
Alexander Tillman Hall, 19, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny on or about Oct. 30.
David William Hankins III, 27, carrying concealed weapon-second offense on or about Aug. 9.
Michael Shane Hairfield, 35, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on or about July 9.
Travis Napoleon Hairston, 53, threatening to bomb, burn or damage a structure on or about May 25.
Jimmy Roger Harman, 68, aggravated sexual battery-victim with mental incapacity or physically helpless on or about Sept. 10.
Keoysha Frantwun Tyre Harper, 27, arson of occupied dwelling at 109 Plaster Road, Fieldale, on or about Aug. 8, arson of occupied dwelling at 95 Plaster Road, Fieldale, on or about Aug. 8.
Randall Graham Harris Jr., 41, felony failure to appear on or about Sept. 26.
Barry Richard Harrison, 55, possession of firearm by felon on or about Oct. 4.
Eric Justin Hodges, 29, strangulation, abduction on or about Sept 18.
Terry Lee Holley, 29, felony shoplifting-$500 or more on or about Sept. 17.
James Marvin Hundley, 38, manufacturing bomb, possession of explosive material with intent to manufacture bomb on or about Sept. 27.
Chelsey Monique Ingram, 29, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense on or about Aug. 15.
Ashley Nicole Lankford, 34, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on or about June 27. Felony failure to appear on Sept. 24.
Tony Randall Looney, 35, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense on or about Aug. 17.
David Andres Thomas-Martin, 22, abduction, malicious wounding of family/household member, strangulation, attempted arson of occupied dwelling, rape on or about March 15. Strangulation on or about Sept. 29.
Anthony Brian Mitchell, 38, possession of firearm by violent felon, possession of ammunition by felon, possession of firearm while possessing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine on or about Oct. 26.
David Dwayne Moore, 52, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer on or about Aug. 16.
Dominique Latray Morrison, 26, failure to re-register as sex offender-second or subsequent offense on or about March 17, felony failure to appear on or about June 7.
Bobby William Murphy, 41, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, on or about Aug. 15.
James Leon Murray Jr. 30, elude police on or about Oct. 24.
Michael Dakota Pack, 28, endangering life of a child on or about May 20.
Bridget Gail Pendleton, 48, felony failure to appear on or about Aug. 21.
Omega Diondre Porter, 20, felony failure to appear on or about May 20.
Justin Zachery Pruitt, 23, breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny on or about Aug. 13. Breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny on or about Aug. 30.
Kevin James Pulley, 29, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on or about Oct. 26.
Eric Monte Reynolds, 50, possession of firearm by violent felon, possession of ammunition by felon, driving while habitual offender on or about Oct. 7.
Key Frances Reynolds, 58, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense on or about Oct. 27.
Brittany Nicole Stone, 31, grand larceny of property having a value of $500 or more on or about Oct. 29.
Christopher Odell Stump, no age listed, felony failure to appear on Aug. 13.
Jennifer Nicole Swinney, 34, possession of heroin, distribution of heroin, possession of unlawful chemical compound by inmate on or about June 8. Three counts of felony failure to appear on or about Sept. 19.
Chauncey Vershaun Thomas, 33, possession of firearm by felon within 10 years on or about Oct. 28.
Mary Ann Turner, 51, robbery-use of a deadly weapon, malicious wounding on or about June 14.
Franklin Dean Underwood II, 50, forging a public record on or about June 14. Felony failure to appear on or about Aug. 12.
Christopher Montegue Workman, 29, grand larceny of property having a value of $500 or more.
