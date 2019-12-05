These indictments were handed down by the Henry County grand jury during its November term. Indictments reflect the charges as provided and do not mean guilt.
Felony charges - 44 direct indictments
Davis Preston Clark, 43, address unavailable, breaking and entering dwelling with intent to commit larceny and grand larceny between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2.
Victoria Walker Cumbee, 31, address unavailable, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense, credit card theft, on July 16.
Tonya Faye Dickerson, 44, address unavailable, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, obtain money by false pretense between Aug. 18 and Sept. 8.
Joseph Wayne Dunlap, 31, address unavailable, hit and run, attended property damage greater than $1000 on August 11, 2018.
Brian Eugene Finley, 43, address unavailable, possession of heroin on March 29.
Barbara Jane Gammon, 38, address unavailable, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, obtain money by false pretense between Aug. 18 and Sept. 8.
Jyquan Nykey Hairston, 17, address unavailable, use of firearm in the commission of a felony - subsequent offense on June 29.
Jordan Thomas Hall, 31, address unavailable, assault and batter7 on June 5.
Tesila Jane Hodges, 25, address unavailable, contributing to the delinquency of a child on July 31.
Gary Randolph Kendrick Jr, 44, address unavailable, possession of alprazolam on May 27.
Kimarie Dawn Kennon, 25, address unavailable, possession of heroin on June 8.
Vershonda Tamika Renne Lewis, 35, address unavailable, assault on rescue personnel, obstruction of rescue services on Aug. 12.
Devon Michael Long, 26, address unavailable, false statement to firearm dealer on June 20.
Amanda Dawn Manning, 30, address unavailable, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense on March 25.
Raekwon Keyon Manns, 23, address unavailable, felony destruction of property at 331 Crestview Drive, Bassett on June 20.
Jay'Kwon Dajour Martin, 23, address unavailable, breaking and entering occupied dwelling with intent to commit misdemeanor on June 3.
Kaylee Irene Minish, 30, address unavailable, breaking and entering dwelling with intent to commit larceny between June 27 and June 28, grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell/distribute $500 or more, obtaining money by false pretense-second offense on June 28.
Herbert Shawon Nowlin, 34, address unavailable, eluding police, speed 20 mph or more over limit, driving suspended on April 28.
Matthew Neil Patrick, age and address unavailable, grand larceny and obtaining money or property by false pretense on July 2, grand larceny on July 19, petit larceny and obtaining money or property by false pretense on Aug. 6.
Bruce Thorton Pruitt Jr, 47, address unavailable, possession of marijuana on May 6.
Kenneth Bryon Rakes Jr, 43, address unavailable, possession of hydrocodone and acetaminophen on Nov. 17, 2017.
Domineek Jaurice Richardson, 18, address unavailable, first-degree murder of Eric Barksdale on Feb. 2.
Roger (NMN) Scales, 63, address unavailable, false statement to firearm dealer on June 19.
Walter Elbert Spence III, 44, address unavailable, possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 2.
Genaro (NMN) Guzman Vazquez, 39, address unavailable, possession of cocaine on April 10.
Kenneth Edward Via, 65, address unavailable, driving while under the influence on Dec. 6, 2018.
Erica Lynette Walker, 40, address unavailable, entering property with intent to interfere on July 5.
Charlotte Wiggington, 47, 59 Middlebury Drive, Axton, credit card fraud on Nov. 28, 2018, and June 15.
Felony charges - 96 individuals, 140 regular indictments
Tracy Allen Adkins, 33, address unavailable, third or subsequent offense at FasMart on July 15.
Roger Dale Anderson Jr, 42, address unavailable, eluding police - speed 20 mph or more over limit on Aug. 16.
Jeffery Allen Bowman, 46, address unavailable, obtaining money by false pretense on July 21.
Albert Stevenson Canty, 61, address unavailable, fail to reregister as sex offender on July 6.
David Preston Clark, 43, address unavailable, possession of ammunition by a felon on Aug. 5.
Matthew Daniel Cline, 39, address unavailable, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Aug. 30.
Chance Brandon Combs, 35, address unavailable, grand larceny between Oct. 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018.
Victoria Walker Cumbee, 31, address unavailable, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on July 15.
Christopher Allen Via Dawson, 29, address unavailable, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, eluding police - speed 20 mph or more over limit on April 22.
Manch Justice-Omar Dillard, 27, address unavailable, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on July 4.
David Dillon, 26, address unavailable, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on May 25.
Ryan Lee Donavant, 38, address unavailable, arson of personal property on June 3, eluding police - speed 20 mph or more over limit on June 4.
Taylor Lee Elliott, 29, address unavailable, eluding police on Sept 16.
Kevin Lamont Ellis, 43, address unavailable, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 2.
James Darrell Foley, 53, address unavailable, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense on June 14.
Michael Lee Goins, 38, address unavailable, carjacking-armed with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, use of firearm in the commission of a felony during an abduction-second or subsequent offense, break and enter dwelling while armed with deadly weapon on May 5, abduction with intent to defile on July 1.
Eric Mandell Hagwood, 52, address unavailable, assault and battery family a household member-third or subsequent offense on Aug. 9.
Frederick Valentino Hairston II, address unavailable, 29, breaking and entering dwelling with intent to commit larceny, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense on Aug. 4.
Jyquann Nykey Hairston, 17, address unavailable, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery - use of a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a firearm belonging, abduction break and enter dwelling in the nighttime while armed with a deadly weapon on June 29.
Eric Vincent Hale, age and address unavailable, aggravated malicious wounding, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense on June 17.
Jordan Thomas Hall, 31, address unavailable, maliciously shooting at or into an occupied dwelling, attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony on June 15.
Tesila Jane Hodges, 25, address unavailable, endangering life of a child on July 31.
Justin Lee Hollandsworth, 30, address unavailable, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, eluding police - speed 20 mph or more over limit on Aug. 12.
Demetrius Nazshae Inge, 26, address unavailable, threatening to bomb, burn or damage a structure.
Jodie Noel Joyce, 29, address unavailable, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense on July 9.
Robert Steven Joyce, 57, address unavailable, felony destruction of property belonging to district 22 probation and parole between July 22 and July 23.
Duvontae Lamar Keen, 30, address unavailable, eluding police - speed 20 mph or more over limit on April 12.
Kimarie Dawn Kennon, 25, address unavailable, possession of an unlawful chemical compound by an inmate on June 8.
Christopher Lee Lilly, 33, address unavailable, strangulation on June 15.
Malik Devontae Manns, 23, address unavailable, possession of cocaine on April 10.
Raedwon Keyon Manns, age and address unavailable, grand larceny between June 13 and June 20, breaking and entering building with intent to commit larceny and obtain money by false pretense-$500 or more on June 17, larceny with intent to sell/distribute $500 or more on July 19.
Jennifer Bowers Martin, 43, address unavailable, endangering life of child involving two children on Sept. 7.
Anthony Tyrone Menefee, 45, address unavailable, possession of a firearm by a violent felon on July 18.
James Robert Mullins, 41, address unavailable, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on April 17.
Shannon Leigh Murphey aka Shannon Leigh Cosby, 48, address unavailable, felonious violation of the habitual offender act-second or subsequent offense on April 16.
Michael Paul Murray, 20, address unavailable, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on Aug. 11.
Jonathan Grayson Nunn, 28, address unavailable, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense.
William Leslie Perdue III, 29, address unavailable, eluding police on July 21.
Jonathon Michael Rigney, 30, address unavailable, grand larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon on July 27.
Darris Lavar Simmons, 31, address unavailable, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on July 13.
Curtis Eugene Sparks Jr, 35, address unavailable, grand larceny, breaking and entering dwelling with intent to commit larceny, felony destruction of property, larceny with intent to sell/distribute $500 or more, obtain money by false pretense-third or subsequent offense on May 3.
Megan Nicole Stallings, 28, address unavailable, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on May 22.
Robert Truman Stone, 51, address unavailable, attempted malicious wounding, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of a firearm while possessing methamphetamine and heroin, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony on July 10.
Mikayla Jae Thomas, 26, address unavailable, breaking and entering dwelling while armed with deadly weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction on May 4.
James Nelson Thompson, 20, address unavailable, breaking and entering building with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny on Nov. 9, 2014.
Brian Curtis Toler, 48, address unavailable, obtain money by false pretense-third or subsequent offense, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense on May 22.
Genaro (NMN) Guzmen Vazquez, 39, address unavailable, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute greater than 100 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute greater than 5 pounds, April 10.
Sherry Smith Vincent, 55, address unavailable, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense on Feb. 17, 2018, failure to appear on June 25, 2018.
Carlos Raphel Wade, 33, address unavailable, computer solicitation of a child between July 8 and July 9.
Erica Lynette Walker, 40, address unavailable, grand larceny of property on July 5.
Mitchell Oshea Wilson, 47, address unavailable, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, eluding police, felonious violation of the habitual offender act on June 11.
Thomas Floyd Wilson Jr, 42, address unavailable, malicious wounding on July 7, 2018.
Jason Romon Wooden, 36, address unavailable, breaking and entering dwelling with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny on Feb. 13, 2018.
Amanda Kay Young, 34, address unavailable, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense on April 23.
