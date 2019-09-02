Henry County General District Court
David Preston Clark of Bassett was charged with felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The offense allegedly happened on June 18, resulting in arrest on Aug. 6. The next hearing is later in September.
Ashley Michelle Belcher of Bassett was charged with breaking and entering house to commit assault and battery and possession of weapon/ammo (not gun) by a felon. The offense allegedly happened on Dec. 2, resulting in arrest on Aug. 5. The next hearing is in October.
Sherry Smith Vincent of South Boston was charged with shoplifting less than $200 third offense. The offense allegedly happened on Feb. 17, 2018. The next hearing is later in September.
Mikayla Jae Thomas of Collinsville was charged with felony petty larceny. The offense allegedly happened on May 4. The next hearing is later in September.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of grand larceny (more than $500) and a charge of entering house to commit assault and battery against David Doyle Looney of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened on May 3. The judge dismissed a charge of entering house to commit assault and battery.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of obtaining money under false pretense against Erica Marie Prillaman of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened on March 12, resulting in arrest on April 30.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of uttering/other forgery and employ as true/other forgery against Melanie Faye Constantin of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened on March 25, resulting in arrest on May 14.
Robert Rhamad Crowder of Bassett was charged with mob violence: malicious wounding. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 1. The next hearing is later in November.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of robbery of a residence with a gun, malicious shooting/throwing in an occupied building, grand larceny: auto theft, possession of gun by nonviolent felon, use of firearm in felony first offense, and armed burglary at night to commit felony against Robert William Matthews of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened on May 2.
Chance Brandon Combs of Ridgeway was charged with grand larceny. The offense allegedly happened on Oct. 1, 2017, resulting in arrest on May 23. The next hearing is later in September.
Keoysha Frantwun Tyre Harper of Fieldale was charged with two counts of arson-dwelling usually occupied. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 8. The next hearing is in November.
Cesar Emmanuel Pena of Kernersville, N.C., was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 8. The next hearing is in October.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Paul Nelson Hodges of Ridgeway.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of DWI first offense and eluding police against Joseph Mase of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened on March 8.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by nonviolent felon, felony weapon/ammo possession (not gun), possession of gun with schedule I-II drug and possession of a controlled substance against Gary Randolph Kendrick Jr. of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened on May 27.
William Leslie Perdue of Collinsville was charged with felony eluding police. The offense allegedly happened on July 21. The next hearing is in October.
A judge dismissed a charge of accessory to robbery on or near street against Steven Watkins of Martinsville.
James Antonio Philpott of Martinsville was charged with assault on law enforcement/Department of Corrections person and felony petty larceny. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 2. The next hearing is in October.
Jodie Noel Joyce of Bassett was charged with grand larceny greater than $500. The offense allegedly happened on July 9, resulting in arrest on Aug. 3. The next hearing is in November.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting less than $500 third offense against Wille Calvin Robinson Jr. The offense allegedly happened on April 6, resulting in arrest on May 5.
Martinsville General District Court
Rayquan Douglas of Bassett was charged with armed burglary-entering house to rape, grand larceny, robbery of residence with a gun, use of firearm in felony first offense, and four counts of abduction by force/intimidation. The offense allegedly happened on July 8, resulting in arrest on Aug. 5. The next hearing is in October.
Joseph Felton of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting less than $500 third offense. The offense allegedly happened on Aug. 5. The next hearing is in October.
Darnell Wayne Fitz of Chatham was charged with possession/transport of weapon by a violent felon. The offense allegedly happened on Sept. 13. 2013, resulting in arrest on Aug. 3. The next hearing is in October.
Sherrico Larvenia Hodge of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting less than $500 third offense. The offense allegedly happened on Nov. 17, 2018, resulting in arrest on Aug. 7. The next hearing is later in September.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of obtaining money under false pretense-more than $500 and larceny-bad check for more than $500 against Kendrick Lorenzo Redd of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened on Nov. 9 and March 1.
Rodney White of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened on April 26. The next hearing is in October.
Danny Eugene Henley II of Greensboro, N.C., pleaded guilty to DWI second offense. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 10 months and 15 days suspended, his license is suspended for 3 years, and he is ordered to complete VASAP. The offense happened on May 22.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft and obtaining credit card number against Chasidy Nunn Turney of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened on March 12.
Anthony Samuel Santillo of Collinsville was charged with grand larceny of more than $500 and two counts of petty larceny. The offense allegedly happened June 23, resulting in arrest July 31. The next hearing is later in September.
Henry County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a case of eluding police at more than 20 mph (felony) against Travis Jarrod Canty of Bassett.
Marcus Eugene Penn of Collinsville pleaded guilty to charges of grand larceny, shoplifting third offense and petty larceny third offense. The offenses happened on March 28, 2018, and Oct. 25, 2018. He will be sentenced later in September.
Michaela Salome Hayne of Callaway was charged with five counts of forging public record. The offense allegedly happened on Sept. 30, 2017, resulting in arrest Dec. 4, 2018. The next hearing is later in September.
Timothy Dale Underwood of Ridgeway pleaded guilty to charges of grand larceny-auto theft. The offense happened on Dec. 5, 2018. He will be sentenced later in September. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of breaking and entering building to commit larceny.
Gina Santana Gionelli of Bassett pleaded no contest to a charge of permitting serious injury to a child. The offense happened June 1, 2018, resulting in arrest on Jan. 24. She will be sentenced later in September.
Kayla Marie McAdams of Martinsville was charged with making false statement to firearms dealer. The offense allegedly happened March 18, resulting in arrest July 18. The next hearing is later in September.
Latoya Mitchell Thomas of Bassett was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony destruction to property. The offense allegedly happened October 7, 2018, resulting in arrest on July 18. The next hearing is later in September.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Seth Logan King of Stuart pleaded guilty to LSD possession. The offense happened May 19, 2016, resulting in arrest on March 5. One year of supervised probation will begin upon sentencing, his license is suspended for 6 months, and he is ordered to pay costs. The next hearing is in August 2020.
Roneisha Diane Coles of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened April 25. The next hearing is later in September.
Tony Alan Martin of Martinsville was charged with cocaine possession, possession of firearm by nonviolent felon, possession of firearm with schedule I-II drug, and marijuana possession with intent to distribute. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 30, 2018, resulting in arrest on July 24. The next hearing is in November.
Jermaine Dominique Finney of Martinsville was charged with two counts of oxycodone distribution, oxycodone possession with intent to distribute, oxymorphine possession with intent to distribute, alprazolam possession with intent to distribute, firearm possession while possessing oxycodone, and firearm possession while possessing oxymorphine. The offenses allegedly happened June 26, 2018, Sept. 6, 2018, and Nov. 8, 2018, resulting in arrest on July 23. The next hearing is later in September.
Jacarre Dore Hairston-Shabazz of Martinsville was charged with entering house to commit assault and battery. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of trespassing. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 3 months suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,000 restitution plus costs. An additional charge of grand larceny of more than $500 was amended to petty larceny. The offense happened Aug. 30. 2018, resulting in arrest on July 24.
Jonathan Lee Craig of Martinsville pleaded guilty to heroin possession. The offense happened on Feb. 2, resulting in arrest May 30. The sentencing is later in September.
Chance Brandon Combs of Ridgeway was found not guilty of larceny-third conviction.
Brittany Dale Burnette of Ridgeway was charged with shoplifting third offense. The offense allegedly happened March 24, 2018, resulting in arrest on Feb. 13. The next hearing is in October.
Justin Gregory Wingfield of Bassett pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and burglary at night to commit felony. The offenses allegedly happened July 27, 2018, and Aug. 6, 2018, resulting in arrest on May 7. The next hearing is in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.