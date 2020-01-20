EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of driving after being declared a habitual offender against Gerald Hooker Hairston Jr. of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 24.
A judge dismissed a charge of DWI first offense against Merle Allen Spencer of Bassett.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge eluding police against Tevin Maurice Harris of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 5.
George Fletcher Galloway of Madison, N.C., pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, VASAP, license suspended for 1 year and ordered to pay a $250 fine. The offense happened Nov. 3.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of driving after being declared a habitual offender and driver not reporting an accident resulting in injury against Dioclecic Ferlando Jones of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 3.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge dismissed a charge of possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon and use of a firearm in a felony against Tevin Monte Burgess of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of embezzlement of more than $500 against Tonya Michelle Smith of Fieldale. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 1.
Martinsville County Circuit Court
Jermaine Dominque Finney of Martinsville pleaded guilty to alprazolam distribution and oxycodone distribution. He was sentenced to a total of 6 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, $440 restitution, plus costs. The offense happened July 7, 2017.
Jeannine Lawson Shipe of Martinsville pleaded guilty to oxycodone distribution. She was sentenced to a total of 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and her license suspended for 6 months. The offense happened Aug. 5.
Shantez Teyon Hairston of Martinsville pleaded no contest to malicious shooting/throwing at train/car and gun possession by a nonviolent felon. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison, with 8 years suspended, and 2 years of supervised probation. The offense happened July 13.
