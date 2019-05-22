Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to Circuit Court a charge of grand larceny against Samantha Sue Moorfield of Bassett. Charges of breaking and entering into a structure to commit assault and battery were dismissed. The offense allegedly happened on Nov. 24.
Eric Monte Reynolds of Axton was charged with felony DWI 3rd subsequent offense. He was found guilty of misdemeanor DWI (1st offense). He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 20 days suspended, and ordered to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. His license was suspended for 1 year. The offense occurred on Jan. 29.
A judge sent to Circuit Court a charge of assault against a law enforcement officer or dept. of corrections person against Rhonda Lee of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened on Feb. 13.
A judge sent to Circuit Court a charge of grand larceny against Justin Meyers Hodges of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened on March 7.
A judge sent to Circuit Court a charge of eluding police against David Doyle Looney of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened on March 28.
Reginald Earl Tinsley of Axton was charged with malicious wounding. His trial is set for June. The offense allegedly happened on May 7.
Martinsville General District Court
Christopher Allen Via Dawson of Martinsville was charged with eluding police. His trial set for September. The offense allegedly happened on April 22.
Patricia Beth Inman of Collinsville was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance. Her trial is set for July. The offense allegedly happened on April 29.
A judge sent to Circuit Court three charges of obtaining money under false pretenses and a charge of forgery against Michael Wayne Richards of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened on Jan. 14.
A judge sent to Circuit Court three charges of forging coin and bank notes against Roneisha Diane Coles of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened on Jan. 26.
Henry County Circuit Court
Sierra Shauntel Jones of Collinsville was charged with grand larceny and breaking and entering a dwelling with the intent to commit grand larceny. She was found guilty of petty larceny and interfering with property owner’s rights. She was sentenced to 2 years in jail, with 23 months and 18 days suspended, and ordered to pay $770 in restitution plus costs. The offense happened on Nov. 20, 2017.
William Herbert Martin of Martinsville was charged with conspiracy to deliver drugs to an inmate. He pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine. His pre-sentence report is scheduled for June. The offense occurred on Dec. 30, 2017.
Charles Everette Jennings of Martinsville pled guilty to aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years of age and four counts of indecent liberties with a child under custody. He was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison, with 37 years and 10 months suspended, and indefinite supervision. The offenses happened on Feb 10, 1996, Feb. 10. 2000, and Feb. 10th 2001.
James Matthew Williams of Bassett pled guilty to eluding police. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison with 4 years suspended and 3 years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $734.53 in restitution plus costs. The incident occurred on Oct. 24.
Jerimiah Daryl Gann of Ridgeway pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in jail, with 1 year and 5 months suspended, and 1 year of supervised probation. The offense occurred on July 31.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Dominic Lee Matthews of Collinsville was charged with felony property damage. He was found guilty of misdemeanor property damage. His sentence is run consecutively with another charge of shooting into a public place with no injury. He was sentenced to 1 year and 30 days in jail, with 1 year suspended, and ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution plus costs. Prosecution dropped but may reinstate a charge of malicious shooting in an occupied dwelling. The offense occurred on Feb. 18.
Shynia Kendrae White of Martinsville was charged with unlawful injury with a caustic substance. She pled guilty to disorderly conduct. She was sentenced to 1 year with 11 months, suspended, and ordered to pay court costs. The offense occurred on Aug. 17.