EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County Circuit Court
Eva Carol Belcher of Martinsville was charged with six counts of identity fraud-obtaining $200 or more. The offenses allegedly happened June 25, 2017 through Sept. 29, 2017, resulting in arrest on July 16, 2018. The pretrial was Jan. 28; the next hearing is in March.
Luther Albert Neal of Eden, N.C., was charged with robbery. The offense allegedly happened April 10, 2017, resulting in arrest on July 15, 2019. The next hearing is in March.
Angela Marie Naill of Ridgeway was charged with abuse/neglect of an incapable adult. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 31, 2018. She was mentally examined on Jan. 29; the next hearing is in April.
Chance Brandon Combs of Ridgeway was charged with grand larceny. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of petty larceny second offense. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 20 days suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Oct. 1, 2017, resulting in arrest on May 23, 2019. The next hearing is in April.
Michael Lee Goins of Martinsville was charged with abduction with intent to defile. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted abduction. The offense allegedly happened July 1, resulting in arrest July 27. The next hearing is in March.
Lawrence Lacy Venable III of Martinsville was charged with two counts of cocaine distribution second offense. The offenses allegedly happened June 19, 2018, through July 11, 2018. The next hearing is in late February.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Savannah Nicole Rakes of Bassett was charged with heroin possession and fentanyl possession. The offenses allegedly happened March 17, resulting in arrest Nov. 20. The next hearing is in late February.
Kevin Lamont Price of Martinsville was charged with DWI first offense. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8. The next hearing is in March.
Asia Olivia Baker of Martinsville was charged with assault of a law enforcement/Dept. of Corrections person. The offense allegedly happened May 28. The term hearing was Feb. 10; the sentencing is in April.
Bill Dean Byrd of Martinsville was charged with larceny third offense. The judge dismissed but may later reopen an additional charge of larceny third offense. The offense allegedly happened May 7. The term hearing was Feb. 10; the sentencing is in April.
James Darrel Foley of Martinsville was charged with larceny third offense. The offense allegedly happened May 7. The term hearing was Feb. 10; the sentencing is in April.
Chad Anthony Purdy of Martinsville was charged with grand larceny and burglary-entering structure to commit larceny. The offenses allegedly happened May 28, 2018, resulting in arrest Aug. 1. He pleaded guilty Jan. 28. The term hearing was Feb. 10; the sentencing is in April.
Lashea Ronelle Scales of Martinsville was charged with methamphetamine possession. She was found guilty of an amended charge of cocaine possession. She was sentenced to 1 year of supervised probation, her license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Dec. 24, 2018, resulting in arrest Nov. 14.
Justin Mitchell Poff of Axton was charged with embezzlement of $500 or more. He was sentenced to 2 years in prison, with 1 year and 11 months suspended, 2 years supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,348 in restitution. The offense happened June 9, resulting in arrest on Sept. 30.
Delberia Bradley Alcorn of Martinsville was charged with three counts of fentanyl distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 11, 2018, through Feb. 7, 2018, resulting in arrest on Feb. 26, 2019. The next hearing is in late February.
Bradley Hunter Eanes of Ridgeway was charged with heroin distribution, fentanyl distribution, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, and fentanyl possession. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 25, 2018, resulting in arrest on Nov. 6, 2019. The term hearing was Feb. 10; the next hearing is in March.
Anthony Gerald Hannah of Martinsville was charged with five counts of cocaine distribution second offense. The offenses allegedly happened Oct. 23, 2018, through July 23. The term hearing was Feb. 10; the trial is in late February.
David Allen Brown of Martinsville pleaded guilty to gun possession by a nonviolent felon. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 1 year supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened June 5.
Carla Ashby Smith of Penhook was charged with Buprenorphine/Naloxone distribution. She was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay a $500 fine, $40 restitution, plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 14, 2019, resulting in arrest on Nov. 6.
Justin Lamond Cunningham of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 25 days suspended and his license was suspended for 1 year. The offense happened May 11.
Jimmy Dale Hairston of Martinsville pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution, oxycodone distribution and three counts of cocaine distribution. He was sentenced to a total of 23 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The offenses happened April 20, 2018, resulting in arrest on May 20, 2019.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Cynthia Marie Epperly of Stuart was charged with three counts of welfare perjury and three counts of welfare fraud. She was ordered to pay $5,734.73 restitution. The offenses happened Oct. 4, 2017, through May 4, 2018, resulting in arrest Sept. 5, 2018.
Loretta Lou Marshall of Ararat pleaded guilty to schedule I-II drug distribution third offense and conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened May 1, 2018, resulting in arrest on June 18. The next hearing is in late February.
Sommer Cherie Scott of Stuart was charged with obtaining $500 or more under false pretense, conspiracy to obtain money under false pretense, imitation controlled substance distribution and 4 counts of schedule I-II drug distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 31, 2018 through Sept. 17, 2018. The next hearing is in June.
Dewey Hampton Hughes of Roanoke was charged with conspiracy to distribute schedule IV drug. The offense allegedly happened July 16, 2017, resulting in arrest Jan. 22, 2020. The next hearing is Feb. 13.
Kurt Arnold Robinson of Stuart pleaded guilty to methamphetamine distribution-100 grams or more, methamphetamine distribution-227 grams or more and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 16, resulting in arrest on Dec. 3. The next hearing is in late February.
Lloyd Edward Hairston of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting-$200 or more. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 15, resulting in arrest Dec. 9. The next hearing is to be set.
Lawrence Eugene Mishoe of Ridgeway was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of indecent liberties by custodian. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 14, resulting in arrest on Dec. 18. The next hearing is in late February.
Katrina Renee Vipperman of Patrick Springs was charged with perjury-falsely swearing under oath. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 8, resulting in arrest Jan. 13. The next hearing is in late February.
David Joseph Liguori of Harrisonburg was charged with two counts of distribution of schedule I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened July 30, 2016, resulting in arrest July 22. The next hearing is in late February.
Savannah Nicole Rakes of Patrick Springs was found guilty of two counts of schedule I-II drug distribution and two counts of conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and license suspended for 6 months. The offenses happened Aug. 1, 2017, resulting in arrest on June 27.
Jessica Conner Ratliff of Stuart was charged with schedule I-II drug distribution. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 14, 2018, resulting in arrest June 18. The next hearing is in late February.
James Robert Rorrer of Stuart was charged with obtaining $500 or more under false pretense, schedule I-II drug distribution, and imitation schedule I-II drug distribution. The offenses allegedly happened May 7, 2018, resulting in arrest June 19. The next hearing is in March.
Charles David Sawyers of Ararat was charged with three counts of selling a firearm to a felon, schedule I-II drug possession with intent to distribute, and gun possession with schedule I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened April 23, 2018, through Feb. 8, 2019, resulting in arrest June 18. The next hearing is March 17.
Darius Montray Ellis of Stuart was charged with three counts of schedule I-II drug distribution. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 31, 2018 through October 4, 2018, resulting in arrest Jan. 16. The next hearing is to be set.
Stephanie Brooke Robertson of Reidsville, N.C., was charged with five counts of schedule I-II drug distribution and a charge of conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug. The offenses allegedly happened July 20, 2018, through Aug. 21, 2018, resulting in arrest July 17. The next hearing is to be set.
Zachary James Denny of Liberty N.C., was charged with schedule I-II drug distribution. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 8, 2018, resulting in arrest Oct. 29. The next hearing is in March.
